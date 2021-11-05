Preview Instagram posts back to Twitter

After 9 years of absence, Twitter retrieves one of the features most demanded by users: the preview of the content that is shared from Instagram. Both social networks made the return of this function official through their respective profiles.

Without a doubt it is a great novelty, taking into account that Instagram support for Twitter Cards was not available since September 2012. It is worth remembering that, at that time, it was the Facebook platform itself that chose to prevent the preview of the content that was shared through a tweet.

Since then, all the Instagram content that appeared on Twitter did not show anything other than a link to the publication, accompanied by its description (if the user included it). In this way, a simple feature is recovered, but with the potential to make a big impact.

It will not be strange, then, to see soon a barrage of tweets including content from Instagram. The preview flip will allow users to preview the post itself and choose whether to access or ignore it.

Instagram and Twitter sign peace after almost a decade

If you want to share your latest Instagram post on the Twitter timeline too, you’re in luck: now when you share a link to an IG post in a Tweet, it’ll show up as a card with a preview of the photo. Rolling out on Android, iOS, and web. – Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 3, 2021

When Instagram removed the preview of its content on Twitter, the platforms experienced a public confrontation that was evident in every decision they made. A rivalry that was clearly enhanced when Facebook bought Instagram.

Back then it was quite common that among social networks integration features will be blocked. Twitter, for example, had already removed the option to find the people you follow on Instagram on its social network. While Facebook also did something similar with the bird network. And in the middle of this story, users were held hostage to an inconsequential dispute.

Almost a decade later, the public continues to distribute their social interactions through the same companies, despite the changes suffered during their respective evolutions. This means that what Twitter and Instagram did to “destroy” each other has not worked.

Integration of Instagram with Twitter Cards now available to all Android, iOS and web users. However, it will likely take a few hours for the change to take effect on all accounts.