PUBG will become a “free” game to compete with Warzone

The 2021 edition of The Game Awards left a few news among the various announcements that were released. Among so many, Krafton announced that PUBG will become a free game starting next year; And although this is very welcome news —especially for those who wish to take their first steps in this proposal—, the free version will come with several limitations and it will be necessary to continue paying to get rid of them.

An important point to note is that PUBG will become free-to-play. from January 12, 2022. This transition will affect both the PC and console versions. In this way, the battle royale will level the field with Warzone, its main rival in the war genre, and also with Fortnite, the most important reference in terms of platforms of this type.

According to the developers, all new PUBG users will have a basic account. However, once the game becomes free, a premium version called BATTLEGROUNDS Plus that will give access to exclusive elements.

Those who wish to remove the limitations of the free version of PUBG will have to pay $ 12.99 one time. In this way, users who disburse the aforementioned sum will receive a bonus of coins, an XP boost and some items to take advantage of during battles (camouflaged suits, for example); and they will also unlock extra features like custom games and Ranked mode.

PUBG will reward those who already bought the game

This month will mark four years since PUBG’s original release on Windows. Since then, the battle royale has evolved considerably, and in general terms it has always been very well received by the public and the press. It is clear that the move to free-to-play has a lot to do with the desire to expand the reach to potential new players. For now, those who wish to test the title for free must pre-register at this link.

However, those who have been on the platform for a long time should not feel ignored. The developers announced that those who have already bought PUBG – and will play it before the change – will be automatically upgraded to a BATTLEGROUNDS Plus account, and they will receive some extra rewards.

“The transition to free is the next step in our journey to expand the reach of PUBG’s intellectual property through content that will delight both new and veteran players,” said CH Kim, CEO of Krafton.

