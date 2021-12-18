Rare copy of ‘Superman # 1’ comic up for auction for a millionaire sum

Without a doubt, Superman He is the most important superhero in the history of comics. Since its appearance in the late 1930s, it has become a symbol capable of withstanding the passage of time and reinventing itself for new generations. It is therefore not surprising that copies of his first appearances on paper are so coveted by collectors, while at the same time being traded at exorbitant prices. This week, for example, a rare copy of Superman # 1 sold for $ 2.6 million.

Is about the first magazine to bear the Superman name and whose publication dates from June 1939. According to AP News, an anonymous buyer paid the aforementioned figure in an auction that took place on Thursday night through ComicConnect. It is worth noting that we are not talking about the first comic of this character, whose debut came in 1938 in Action Comics # 1 and was immortalized by the cover in which he holds a car above his body. But it is the first publication that appeared under the title of the DC Comics hero, and it served as a compilation of the first stories of the hero.

Something peculiar about Superman # 1 is that, according to specialists, it is very rare to find copies in very good condition. This was a key point for the auction to end with a millionaire price. And the other striking fact is that this particular version only had two owners before it went on sale again this week.

According to ComicConnect’s description, the original owner of this comic bought it in 1939 for 10 cents, and kept it until 1979. There Mark Michaelson appeared, who acquired it from its original owner and kept it safe until today in a temperature controlled safe.

Superman # 1, a historical comic that moves millions

As the identity of the new owner of this almost immaculate copy of Superman # 1 is unknown, it is impossible to know what the fate of the comic will be. Logically, someone who pays such a large sum must already have a collection with other historical numbers, both Superman and other superheroes.

The truth is that the collectors market is still especially active and eager to continue breaking records. Let’s keep in mind that Last April, a copy of Action Comics # 1 sold for $ 3.25 million.; And it wouldn’t be surprising if in a few years this copy of Superman # 1 goes on resale for an even higher price. As we mentioned earlier, its conservation status is crucial in this story.

“This is by far the best copy of Superman # 1 I have ever brought to the market; and it is the second highest rated copy in the census. The cover inks are rich and the inner pages flexible. What a thrill that still there are undiscovered comics like this, “said Vincent Zurzolo, co-founder of ComicConnect.

