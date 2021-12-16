Reddit takes the first step to go public

Reddit has decided to put an end to rumors and speculation regarding its intention to go public. The company announced that began with the procedures in front of the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States (SEC), although several important facts about the procedure that will lead to the public offering for sale (IPO) are still unknown.

In a brief statement, from Reddit they indicated that they have already filed form S-1 with the SEC; It is a document in which the basic commercial and financial information of a company that intends to go public is recorded. From the company they have mentioned that the IPO will occur once regulatory authorities complete the review process, but that the date will also be tied to what happens with the market and “other conditions”.

Going clean, this means that there is no estimated date yet for Reddit to go public. And it is not known how many shares will be offered or at what price. “We are in a reserved period and, for regulatory reasons, we cannot say anything else,” they said from the platform.

Regardless of when Reddit’s public offering for sale closes, the company has finally taken the first step to go public. Internally, he had been flirting with this possibility for some time, but without much progress to make it happen. Last August it closed a financing round for more than 400 million dollars that raised its valuation above 10 billion dollars.

By then Steve Huffman, co-founder and CEO, had already shown Reddit’s intentions. “We are still planning to go public, but we don’t have a firm timetable yet. All good companies should go public when they can,” he told The New York Times.

Almost 17 years after its debut, Reddit is gearing up to go public

Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash

Going through the second half of December, it is logical to think that Reddit’s public offer for sale will not take place until 2022. But having started the bureaucratic part to go public, the company closes 2021 with its logical ups and downs but that it It has provided a very important level of exposure.

Let us remember that in the first weeks of this year the platform got into trouble on Wall Street. Via subreddit r / Wallstreetbets users flocked to buy shares in a downcast GameStop; The purpose of this strategy was to teach a lesson to the hedge funds that had short positions in the well-known retail chain and, therefore, were betting on making money when the price of the shares fell. Thus, GameStop shares went from being worth just two dollars to cost $ 340, causing billion-dollar losses to companies like Melvin Capital.

This case gave Reddit unusual exposure at the very beginning of 2021. A simple movie story, but one that also forced Steve Huffman to appear before US financial services authorities.

Reddit also came under the spotlight this year for not rejecting the publication of anti-vaccine content or that misinform about the COVID-19 pandemic. The CEO of the company assured that the platform is taking measures to combat hoaxes that are dangerous to the health of users; However, he spoke of holding “the debate and conversations that question the popular consensus”, giving free rein to continue to publish false or misleading data on the coronavirus as well as on other issues.

Lastly, the firm recently announced the closure of Dubsmash. The video app that competes with TikTok will stop working next February; although its main functions will continue to be integrated into the Reddit app.

Also in Kirkwood student media