reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s

The sildenafil, better known as viagra, is usually the protagonist of any conversation about scientific serendipity. It is not for less, because its effectiveness against erectile dysfunction it was discovered by chance, while its role as a treatment against pulmonary hypertension. For this reason, its possible protective role against the Alzheimer’s it seems almost providential.

Yes, the little blue pill is adding more and more miracles to its record. Although this one, which has just been described in Nature Aging, still has a lot to investigate.

It is the result of an investigation carried out by scientists from the Cleveland Clinic Institute for Genomic Medicine, who were in charge of analyzing which drugs approved for other purposes by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA for its acronym in English) could have an unknown potential against the Alzheimer disease. A great link was discovered and there are even theories about the causes of it. However, until clinical trials are carried out the bells should not be thrown on the fly. Of course, there is room for optimism.

The importance of fighting Alzheimer’s

According to data from the World Health Organization collected by the Spanish Confederation of Alzheimer’s, dementia affects about 50 million people worldwide. And it is a figure that is clearly increasing, since it is estimated that by 2030 it could be 82 million people and by 2050 152 million.

This refers to any type of dementia. However, Alzheimer’s is the disease that most commonly leads to dementia, with approximately one 60% -70% of cases of it associated with it.

Dementia affects about 50 million people in the world

Furthermore, at a general level, in Spain the prevalence of Alzheimer’s is around 0.05% among people aged 40 to 65; 1.07% for those 65-69 years old; 3.4% in those aged 70-74; 6.9% from 75 to 79 years old; 12.1% in the 80-84; 20.1% in patients aged 85-89; and a very high 39.2% among those over 90 years of age.

Today there is no cure, only some treatments aimed at maintaining mental function, controlling behavioral symptoms and, ultimately, slow down the progression of the disease. The quality of life of patients has improved somewhat, but the situation remains very worrying. For this reason, many scientists are dedicated to finding other more effective treatments.

And sometimes there is no reason to inquire into new drugs. Others, previously approved for other purposes, could be very effective. Therefore, these scientists from the Cleveland Clinic decided to start the study that ended with viagra as a very promising candidate.

The superpowers of viagra

Today, sildenafil is used for two purposes. Under the name of viagra prevents erectile dysfunction and how revatio helps treat pulmonary hypertension.

These are the two objectives for which it is approved by the FDA and for which it was among the drugs analyzed in this study, in which a computational analysis of the medical records of more than 7 million patients. The objective was to analyze which medications they take and link them with a lower probability of developing Alzheimer’s.

The study consisted of a computational analysis of the drug use of 7 million patients

Thus, they saw that those who took sildenafil for other purposes, either as viagra or as revatio, had 69% less likely to develop Alzheimer’s in a follow-up of six years duration.

Protection was especially strong in patients with coronary heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and hypertension, all of them risk factors for this neurodegenerative disease.

What’s so special about sildenafil?

This study is a clear example that correlation does not imply causality. That is, a great relationship has been seen between consuming sildenafil in the form of viagra or revatio and not developing Alzheimer’s. But the causes are not known, so perhaps there could be other factors involved.

However, these scientists do have some theories. And it is that previous experiments have pointed out two very important qualities of the viagra in this aspect. To begin with, in preclinical models carried out with this drug, it has been seen that cognition and memory improve, both parameters that are greatly affected in people with Alzheimer’s.

On the other hand, when cell cultures have been taken from people with Alzheimer’s and they have been exposed to sildenafil, two very positive effects have been seen: increased neuronal growth and decreased Tau protein hyperphosphorylation. The latter is a protein involved, among other missions, in the stabilization of neuronal structure. Its hyperphosphorylation is a kind of molecular labeling that is closely related to the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, so the results of this study do not appear to be by chance.

In preclinical models carried out with this drug, it has been seen that they improve cognition and memory

That is why the study authors consider that their results, in line with previous experiments, justify the design of clinical trials aimed at observing the role of viagra as treatment against Alzheimer’s.

What’s more, they also think that it could find a protective role against other neurodegenerative diseases, such as Parkinson’s. Although all this is nothing more than an exercise in optimism that must be accompanied by a lot of research to see if it is correct. If so, we would be facing a new superpower of the beloved little blue pill.

