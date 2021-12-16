References to the cinematic Spider-Man from ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Spider-Man: No Way Home will undoubtedly become the big movie hit of the year and not just in the superhero movie genre. Actually, the Jon Watts movie is A nostalgic tribute to all Spider-Man fans. One that also managed to reconstruct the entire mythology for a new and exciting review of each of its symbols.

In fact, one of his great triumphs is allowing Holland’s Peter Parker for the first time, to be something more than a luxury secondary. With no mentors or either, a quest alters, the character reaches its highest point. And also, it shows the promise of what will be in the future trilogy already announced by Amy Pascal.

But also, Spider-Man: No Way Home it’s a box full of nostalgia, which contains several of the most emotional moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We will tell you how the film pays tribute not only to the character, but to a rich and wide universe. Also to everything your journey in the cinema has symbolized for superhero cinema.

Of course, being a transitional movie, the first major tribute in Spider-Man: No Way Home is its central character. Peter Parker is a symbol of New York. But also from an imperfect superhero who learns under anger, the influence of guilt and fear. At the same time, it is a symbol of hope. A clever tour of the way heroism changed to become more realistic and close.

Spider-Man: No Way Home pays tribute to the Spider-Man imagined by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. From his opening scenes, Tom Holland’s Peter is a hero in distress. One that is reminiscent of the character in the version imagined by J. Michael Straczynski and John Romita Jr. in the three-part story Happy Birthday. In the same way as in the comic, Peter must go through his life, decisions and perceptions about himself. But especially, the weight of power on his shoulders.

A tribute to the classic Spider-Man

But even more extraordinary is the tribute that Watts carries out for the Raimi trilogy. It is precisely the director’s trilogy that best captured the lovable loser character of his comic book version. Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker is an embodiment of all the benefits of the trilogy. And Watts makes sure to enhance and celebrate them in every scene the character participates in.

From its inception, the script emphasizes Spider-Man’s humble discretion. But also, there are multiple puns and references to the movies. Maguire’s Peter Parker throws cobwebs from his wrists, instead of using some mechanical device to do it. He also says that he made his relationship with MJ “work out somehow.” And although he does not give details about what happened after the third film, he does emphasize that he “keeps trying to be better.” He also talks about Venom – “I faced an alien who was a dark substance – and Harry Osmond. “My best friend tried to kill me and died in my arms,” ​​explains a fascinated and bewildered Ned (Jacob Batalón).

It’s poignant when Spider-Man describes Uncle Ben’s death. Also his meeting with Otto Octavius ​​(Alfred Molina) and the chilling moment when he runs into Norman Osmond. In general, Watts manages to recover the character in all its splendor.

The same goes for the Peter Parker played by Andrew Garfield. He not only talks about his loss of Gwen, but also his ties to the Lizard and Electro. The fluidity is surprising as Watts incorporates his story (considered the softest) and takes it to a new mature dimension. In fact, there is a funny play on words between Peter de Maguire and Peter de Garfield. “You are surprising, of course you are, repeat it,” insists the first, in an obvious reference to incomplete duology.

A lesson in great power

Although Uncle Ben did not become part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, his emblem phrase is included in the end of the trilogy. But this time, it is Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), who is in charge of pronouncing it and also, minutes before she dies. It is an extraordinary tribute to one of the most beloved figures – and the most lamented absences – in the Spider-Man saga.

In addition, Aunt May takes a new enhancement and it is her moral stature that will allow Peter to make the momentous decisions of his future.

Evil in all its forms

Of course, it is the villains who make the greatest reference to the entire trilogy. Each one remembers his death (and emblematic moments) from their respective films. Especially Otto Octavius, lets Norman Osmond know his tragic fate. “You died years ago,” explains a shocked Doc Octopus to Willem Dafoe’s character.

Osmond himself also explains the landscape of his company and gives subtle hints about what to expect for Peter Parker in the future. “Someone else lived in my house, my company didn’t exist, I don’t exist in this place,” he explains, tormented and terrified. For their part, Electro (Jamie Foxx) and Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) relate their destinies, which contextualizes their characters. And it is Electro, who recognizes and tells the story of the Lizard (Rhys Ifans) and in turn, confirms the multiverse. “This energy is completely new, it is another place,” he says on several occasions.

And while he’s not a villain – not with all the letters – JK Simmons’ J. Jonah Jameson adapts to a new generation. Nevertheless, almost all of his pompous lines are taken from the well-known Daily Bugle headlines on the Raimi saga. A malicious wink that fans will appreciate.

And it all goes back to the beginning of Spider-Man

Perhaps the most powerful scene in its nostalgic significance from Spider-Man: No Way Home is its ending. In it, Peter Parker leads to a room identical to that of Peter de Maguire. “Don’t forget to pay the rent,” insists a voice very similar to that of Raimi’s character’s landlord. Later, We watch him make his suit. And the process in fact is identical to that of the character who immortalized the first great film trilogy.

In the end, the film honors the origin story of the cinematic Peter Parker with a new beginning. A more than satisfactory farewell to an amazing story.

