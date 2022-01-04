Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: features, price and availability

After a few months of rumors and leaks, Samsung took advantage of the spotlight on CES 2022 to finally announce the Galaxy S21 FE 5G. This terminal, like its previous generation, aims to become a bestseller thanks to its attractive specifications and, above all, because it has a price that does not force you to break the portfolio – taking into account the prices reached by the premium range. It should also be mentioned that this device will officially reach multiple markets, including Spain and Mexico.

With the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, the South Korean manufacturer wants to show that it is possible to approach a high-end experience without compromising – too much – the price. Thus, the terminal stands out, first of all, for integrating a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It also boasts a 240Hz touch sample rate in gaming mode.

Going to the bowels of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, we find a processor inherited from the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Z Flip3 5G. That is, a Octa-Core 5nm 64-bit (Will vary between Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100 depending on the market). In terms of RAM and storage, it will be available in variants of 6GB / 128GB, 8GB / 128GB, and 8GB / 256GB. Unfortunately it will not be possible to expand the storage via a microSD card.

In an era where the photographic section is a key factor in the purchase decision of many consumers, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G could not be left to duty. At the back it incorporates a triple camera with sensors 12MP (ultra wide angle, f / 2.2) + 12MP (wide angle, f / 1.8) + 8MP (telephoto, f / 2.4). On paper they are quite promising numbers, but their performance will have to be verified under different conditions. For its part, the front camera is 32MP (f / 2.2).

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G battery aims high by offering a capacity of 4,500 mAh. According to the manufacturer, the autonomy can extend a whole day. It is also compatible with a fast charging up to 25 W and 15W wireless.

Regarding the software, the terminal arrives with Android 12, the latest version of Google’s operating system. However, Samsung adds its layer of customization One UI 3.1.

Dimensions and weight74.5 x 155.7 x 7.9mm, 177g.Screen6.4 “FHD + Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch response speed.ProcessorOcta-Core 5nm and 64-bit.RAM memory and storage6GB / 128GB

8GB / 128GB

8GB / 256GBRear camera12MP Ultra Wide Angle (f / 2.2, FOV 123˚), 12MP Wide Angle

(Dual Pixel AF, OIS, f / 1.8), 8MP telephoto lens (30x spatial zoom, f / 2.4).Frontal camera32MP (F2.2, FOV 81˚).Battery4,500 mAh.Load25W wired and 15W wireless. Wireless load sharing.Operating systemAndroid 12.WaterproofIP68.SensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyroscope, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor.

Prices and availability of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

The company announced that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G will be available from January 11 on its official website, operators and third-party stores. Although they have not disclosed prices for the moment, in recent hours information about it has been leaked in Spain and Mexico. In the first they would be available for 759 and 829 euros, respectively for the 8 GB / 128 GB and 8 GB / 256 GB versions, while in Mexico it would start from $ 18,499. We are waiting for Samsung to confirm these details.

Also in Kirkwood student media