‘Scream’, the absurd film that changed horror cinema by chance

Drew Barrymore holds the phone and laughs. The camera watches her come and go with a curious perverse attention that is startling, but at the same time hypnotic. The now classic first scene of Scream became more than just a clever mirror game. Wes Craven showed all his mastery at the time of building a vision on the gore and the slasher that revitalized the genre. But he also did something else with his short scene: condense the power of fear into a sequence. The death call that Barrymore’s character answers is not a point of focus to the plot. It is a twist on the look at the terrifying.

Wes Craven managed to provide an appropriate and scary rewrite to the slasher, which is in its doldrums and on the verge of disappearing. At the same time, he reconstructed all the codes and managed to elaborate a perception on a new scenario to tell the fear. And although Scream is more of a tour of each essential point of what horror cinema is, it is also a lesson in ingenuity. Craven, head of the “A Nightmare on Elm Street” franchise, took a tour of every possible commonplace.. He did it with the naughty and daring technique of creating a journey through the best moments in horror history.

The result is a breakout movie that won over fans around the world and opened the door to hundreds of such franchises. None as successful, as peculiar in its turns and construction of a neat language as the original. Few so brilliant to take the slasher in all its glory and take it to a sophisticated level. Scream, what started out as a script experiment and ended up as a box office phenomenon of scope, it is a starting point towards something more. One that allowed horror cinema to renew itself, ask new questions and become a pop phenomenon again.

With all its scandalous, exaggerated and brutal air, Scream was the beginning of a journey towards a kind of ironic terror. In addition to a rewriting of all the topics of the genre, worn out or distorted by use or abuse. For better or for worse, Wes Craven restored the luster to stories in which blood and a wicked sense of violence are everything. Structured and sublimated them for a new generation. In the end, he held them to something more complete and consistent.

Once upon a time, a movie no one trusted

Long before Scream, the formula was repeated in the next big hit of the genre, still in search of a language of its own. Halloween (1978), by John Carpenter, with minimal resources and without a drop of blood, tried the same scheme but in a new dimension. Again, an attractive woman had to face a man armed with a knife. But nevertheless, Carpenter decided that the film would be more than just a ghoulish game of cat and mouse. He added a terrifying mask, a domestic setting, and the silent stalking of an eerie stranger. The result was a slasher in all its rare splendor, which also opened the door to a kind of gory cinema. With its ground rules in place, the slasher continued its advance toward the popular phenomenon.

And he did it with the resounding success of Friday the 13th (1980) by Sean S. Cunningham. The eighties began with a violent journey through a cheap and direct type of cinema that, without much sophistication, channeled the slasher. It also endowed him with personality, character and the ability to travel several layers at the same time.. That’s despite the fact that Cunningham’s first film was an unscripted carnival of horrors, focused entirely on the grotesque. But already the Slasher was more than just a combination of elements and it became a genuine genre. One that throughout the decade was reconfigured and versioned so many times as to be almost destroyed.

By the 1990s, the slasher’s old grotesque splendor had faded. It was then, Wes Craven created a founding work that would shake off the rubble of early destruction. It would also give him a second and final wind. Scream accomplished what seemed impossible: narrating the terror of the slasher for a new generation. In fact, the director set out to produce what he called “the perfect slasher” and he succeeded. The result was an experimental, intelligent and brutal work that still has a definite influence on the horror genre.

Scream or the bloody killer user manual

scream

In addition to his iconic opening scene, Craven decided that his slasher would follow the genre’s base plot point by point. So her story follows Sidney (Neve Campbell) and her teenage friends through a race to their death. He also returned to provide context to the premise in the usual American people generic, Woodsboro.

Both decisions, especially the way in which Craven gave new symbology to the fundamental elements of the slasher, give a renewed air to the film. When the murders begin to occur, the director shows the best of his repertoire and takes it to the next level. The result is a primary foundation for the genre, but also its best points turned into neat tropes to follow.

Of course, Craven already had considerable experience on the subject with his ’84 hit A Nightmare on Elm Street and its sequels. But Scream was something else. The script worked like a clockwork mechanism that sustained the usual and implausible story of the murderer among us. The director added a sinister and symbolic mask, a group of victims with whom adolescents of the time could identify. Y I use all kinds of references to narrate the same old argumentOnly in a more intuitive and multi-layered version.

As a satire that it is, Scream is in search of a twisted, grotesque and humorous tone. And it does this by bringing the simplicity of the slasher to common questions and making it a quirky point. Sidney is a virgin – she does not hesitate to exploit this fact – but she is also strong and determined to survive. Randy (Jamie Kennedy) is a pop culture fan who puts the pieces together and builds the slasher from within the plot. The mirror game is mischievous, but also a well-constructed experiment that Craven extols with great editing decisions.

Scream paid tribute not only to the genre. Also to the ghostly air of Halloween, to the festive and cruel disorder of Friday the Thirteenth. Even to minor films, of which he incorporated familiar tropes and twists with a precise luster. Most of the elements that made Scream famous are more elaborate movie parts. Even the iconic opening scene comes straight from Fred Walton’s classic When A Stranger Calls (1979). There is nothing original about Scream. But Craven knew it, so the weight is showing the possibilities of a tricky turn from a novel angle.

Without a doubt, Scream was a difficult milestone to repeat. In fact, the films that followed and the slashers that reached the screen thanks to their success are significantly inferior. Yet Wes Craven accomplished the unthinkable: for a genre left for dead to have an amazing resurrection. As if it were one of the usual masked characters, Scream jumped by surprise and completely renewed a language.

