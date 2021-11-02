SEGA teams up with Microsoft to develop cloud games

SEGA aims to promote the development of videogames from the cloud, and therefore announced the formation of a “strategic alliance” with Microsoft. The Japanese company reported that the agreement involves the use of Azure, the cloud platform of the Redmond firm.

The companies have not been too explicit about the scope of this joint work, although SEGA has mentioned that is part of your strategy in the medium and long term. The firm has indicated that the agreement will allow them “to explore new ways of producing large-scale global games in a next-generation development environment.”

When implementing an Azure-based development environment, SEGA bet on optimizing the processes to create new games; as well as to “diversify work styles and potential infrastructure changes.”

Microsoft and SEGA agreed on the foundations of this alliance and, through mutual cooperation, will seek to build further technological evolutions with areas such as network infrastructure and communication tools necessary for global online services as a key priority. SEGA

SEGA adds a key alliance with Microsoft for the future

Sega

As we mentioned earlier, SEGA’s announcement is quite vague. However, his penchant for the Azure platform is related to an interesting project that he unveiled months ago. The Japanese firm has set itself the objective launch a “Super Game” within the next five years. What would it consist of? It is not yet known very well; but it has been mentioned that it would start as a low profitability platform, but with potential for great growth as it is a global proposal.

“Together, we will reimagine how games are created, hosted and operated, with the goal of adding more value to gamers and SEGA alike,” Sarah Bond, Microsoft’s corporate vice president, said of the deal.

SEGA understands that the future of gaming is in the cloud, and you don’t want to waste it. Furthermore, Microsoft is one of the leading companies in this segment; Keep in mind that Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) is already available in several countries, and with support for more devices coming to the end of the year.

It remains to be seen how this alliance progresses and how SEGA can get the most out of a proven and reliable structure such as Azure. It would not be unreasonable for the Japanese strategy to involve migrate almost your entire approach to developing new cloud propositions.