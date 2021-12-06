Set up Android for kids and seniors in minutes

Although current smartphones are designed so that anyone can use them, from the smallest in the house to the oldest, it often happens that not all of us have the same skills, knowledge or desire to learn to use a smartphone. If it is difficult for adults to do according to what things, children and the elderly also have a problem when using a smartphone. Luckily you can customize Android and configure it according to the user who is going to use it. As simple as installing an application.

Indeed, one of the advantages of Android over iOS is the ease with which you can customize your overall look through applications that add their own menu with their shortcuts and themes designed to make your phone more yours or to be used by specific groups such as children and the elderly. This is the case at hand. Make of the android interface something more bearable for those who only need to perform two or three tasks with the phone.

Below we recommend several launchers or launchers, applications that will help you customize and configure Android in a way that anyone can handle it with ease, especially children and adults. There are many types of pitchers, but these are specific to this type of audience.

Simple Launcher

If the goal is to make Android simpler, this app will do it quite well. His name is Simple Launcher and allows you to configure an interface with the elements that children and the elderly will need. This includes the important contacts and essential applications.

Among its advantages, it increases the font and icon size, allows you to place the most important contacts of that person, adds a quick shortcut to emergency calls and its configuration is relatively simple. You can also block applications to avoid problems or surprises with misuse. A good choice for older and younger.

Ideal to convert an old Android phone or to adapt a new smartphone into telephone for children and adults. Without complications.

BIG Launcher

The size of the elements on screen is usually one of the main problems of the elderly. The years forgive and the sight suffers. And in the case of the smallest ones, the bigger, the easier to see. So if you are going to configure Android for these groups, BIG Launcher responds to this need by offering a simple menu with very large and easy to identify icons.

The purpose is to display on the screen only what children and the elderly need to use. The rest of the applications will remain hidden. In a way, it turns an Android smartphone on a classic phone. Calls, messages, photos, emergency notices and little else.

In addition to Android applications, you can link to websites, contacts, and widgets. So you can simplify tasks even more like calling someone in particular or consulting certain information on the internet. It also allows configure multiple displays.

Easy Mode Launcher

His name already says it all. Easy Mode Launcher makes the Android interface easier to use by children and the elderly. The goal is to customize Android to show only what we need. Away with distractions.

Widgets, applications, links, contacts, shortcuts … Any action you can do on Android has a place in the form of big button for children and adults to press. Turning on the flashlight, calling a family member, opening the camera or the calling app is a matter of creating a shortcut and placing it where you like best. Customizing and configuring Android is that simple.

The app can be summarized as show quick shortcuts to do any task by pressing a button instead of scrolling through menus and touching something you shouldn’t. Besides, his minimalist design it is distraction-proof.

Kid’s shell

This app is specific to configure Android for children. And it meets the specific needs of this group, such as preventing them from opening certain applications and spending too much time on the phone. Kid’s shell acts as an app launcher and parental control. Two in one.

On the one hand, it changes the appearance of Android and shows only the shortcuts you choose: applications, calls, messages … In addition, you can block certain apps to avoid its use. Very useful if you share the phone and only want to lend it a few minutes to your children. In this sense, it has a children mode and a parent mode.

In addition to providing direct access to certain apps and elements, it allows limit usage time phone and access to certain applications. All this with its corresponding password so that minors in charge do not skip the restrictions.

Help Launcher Kids

One of the most elaborate pitchers for young children is Help Launcher Kids. It combines a theme designed for the youngest of the house, allows you to show applications and games and has locks and security measures.

The interface is very simple. It allows make calls, send and receive messages and access installed applications and games. In addition, it highlights the most important contacts to facilitate calls to family or guardians.

For the rest, it allows you to block access to the rest of the applications with a password, make changes at any time, etc. Simple but effective to configure Android for young children.

