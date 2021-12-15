So you can restore a locked iPhone without connecting it to the Mac or PC

If you forget your iPhone passcode and enter the wrong one multiple times, Apple temporarily locks the device as a security measure. On some occasions, especially when the number of attempts is too high, the iPhone limits access permanently. In the latter case, the only option to get it back is restoring factory data.

Until now, to erase and restore a locked iPhone it was necessary connect it to a PC (Windows) or a Mac, activate the recovery mode in the terminal and carry out the process through iTunes. Now with iOS 15.2, resetting a locked iPhone can be done from the device itself.

The new version, available for iPhone 6s and later, includes a new button that will appear once the iPhone has been locked for exceeding the number of attempts to enter the code. This new feature not only facilitates the process of erasing an iPhone, but also allows you to do it at any time and place, without having to depend on a computer. Apple, yes, warns that in order to perform this action the iPhone must have a WiFi or mobile data connection.

The user will also need to enter their Apple ID password. If you do not remember it, you will not be able to restore your machine wirelessly, and you will need to connect it to a computer.

How to resaturate your iPhone if you have forgotten the code

The steps to erase a locked iPhone they are very simple. You just have to click on the “Delete” button that appears at the bottom of the screen and confirm the action. The system will then ask for the Apple ID password to log out. Once entered, it will be necessary to confirm again that you want to erase the data from the smartphone. In a few minutes, iPhone will reset to factory settings and erase all data. It is possible to recover them again through the last backup made.

Beyond the possibility of erasing the locked iPhone without connecting it to a PC, iOS 15.2 includes other important news. One of them is the ability to subscribe to Apple Music using a voice plan. New privacy enhancements are also added, such as an option to see which applications are requesting access to user information. The update can be downloaded and installed from the system settings.

