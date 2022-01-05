Sony reveals all its specifications and its first game

During its presentation at CES 2022, Sony dedicated a short space to its next-generation virtual reality headset. Although the existence of said device was confirmed from the previous year, until today we know the definitive name: PlayStation VR2. On the other hand, those from Japan have also surprised us by revealing all the specifications of the product and, in addition, the first game, which is based on one of their most popular exclusive franchises today.

As anticipated by various reports from the previous year, the PlayStation VR2 will integrate a OLED 4K HDR panel. That is, the resolution will be 2000 x 2040 pixels for each eye. Also, Sony promises a refresh rate of between 90 and 120 Hz. The field of vision, meanwhile, will be 110 degree. All these features, coupled with the technical potential of the PlayStation 5, are intended to offer a high-quality visual experience.

Regarding tracking technologies, the PlayStation VR2 integrates four exterior cameras that will allow you to track the movements of your head without the need to resort to an external camera. Of course, these sensors will also track the position of the controls, called Sense Controllers.

The lenses with adjustable separation and eye tracking. “With eye tracking, the PlayStation VR2 detects the movement of your eyes, so a simple glance in a specific direction can create additional interaction for the game character. Players will be able to interact in a more intuitive and realistic way, allowing increased emotional response and enhanced expression that provide a new level of gaming realism, “says Sony.

Eye tracking will also make it possible to “Foveated rendering”, a rendering technology that allows you to identify where you are looking to offer a greater level of detail in that area of ​​the stage. Of course, it works in real time.

The device will inherit the haptic feedback of the DualSense to deliver precise vibrations, but now in your head. This engine will allow players to perceive, for example, the character’s high heartbeats in a stressful situation or the thrust of a vehicle that begins to accelerate. This experience will be further enhanced with the three-dimensional audio of the PS5.

To finish the technical section, the company highlights that the PlayStation VR2 will use a single USB-C cable to connect to the PlayStation 5. Of course, it is still pending to know its design, which will surely see the light in the coming months.

Panel technologyOLEDScreen resolution4K (2000 x 2040 pixels per eye)Update frequency90 Hz, 120 HzLens separationAdjustableField of view110 degrees, approximatelySensors6-axis motion detection system (3-axis gyroscope and 3-axis accelerometer). Infrared proximity sensorCameras4 cameras in the headset and infrared eye tracking for each eyeFeedbackVibration in the headsetCommunication with the PS5USB Type CAudioInput: built-in microphone. Output: stereo headphone jack.

Horizon Call of the Mountain is the first game for PlayStation VR2

The company took advantage of the spotlights to announce Horizon Call of the Mountain, the first exclusive game for the PlayStation VR2. Its development is in charge of Guerrilla Games and Firesprite. This latest studio, specialized in virtual reality titles, was acquired by Sony during 2021.

“Created for PlayStation VR2, this experience has been designed for drive hardware technology, innovation and gameplay. Stunning visuals and new Sense controls give full immersion into the world of Horizon a whole new meaning. We don’t want to reveal too much just yet, but this story will be told through the eyes of a completely new character. You’ll also meet Aloy, other familiar faces, and new characters along the way. Soon we will introduce you to the protagonist of Horizon Call of the Mountain, “said Jan-Bart van Geek, director of Guerrilla Games. You can watch his first trailer below:

