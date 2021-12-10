Spider-Man 4 would be confirmed with Tom Holland

As the premiere of Spider-Man: No Road Home approaches, some details about the future of the character within the Marvel Cinematic Universe are being known. One of them is that, according to information from journalist Matthew Belloni, Tom Holland will once again play Peter Parker in a fourth film in the series. According to Belloni, this is not just a confirmation: the film is already in development.

During the months leading up to the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, several lines of rumors have been related to Tom Holland could stop playing Peter Parker within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As the premiere of the film has not yet taken place, other hypotheses were opened related to the possibility that the character would die in the next installment. However, judging by the information from Belloni, this option is ruled out.

Although information was revealed a few days ago that a total of Tom Holland will star in three new films, that has not yet been confirmed by Sony or Marvel. However, in the case of this information, Sony and Marvel are already working on at least this project, according to Belloni. Therefore, at least one of the three is confirmed.

What to expect about a possible fourth Tom Holland movie as Spider-Man?

Spider-Man: No Road Home will present, as was not seen in other productions, the Multiverse of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Considering the rumors related to the appearance of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, it is not ruled out that Sony and Marvel will explore the Spider-Verse further. In the animated plane, this already happens in Spider-Man: Into the spider-verse (2018), in which Miles Morales interacts with different versions of the character at different moments in time.

Beyond this option is the context of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After Iron Man and Captain America left the story in Avengers: Endgame, the narrative axis constructed so far was fragmented. Thor remains, in some galaxy, while on Earth it is not clear what will happen to The Avengers or the hierarchies between the different superheroes who currently have a story.

Why is it important to consider this scenario? Because Peter Parker could fill the void left by one of the aforementioned characters. Although there is still much to discover, it seems clear that Tom Holland will be one of the most representative faces at this stage of that narrative. On the other hand, thinking about the saga of films about Spider-Man, it is expected that the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: No way home will serve to incorporate Venom into the story.

Developing…

