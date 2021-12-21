Spider-Man No Way Home Villain Who Could Get His Own Movie

After Spider-Man: No Way Home, it’s not just the Marvel Cinematic Universe that has been shaken. The production and the positive results it is generating are inviting those responsible for Sony and Marvel to think about different possibilities for new content. Added to this is the impact that the events will have on the narrative that is already underway and the new film proposals. The last of them opens the possibility of Electro having an exclusive feature film.

The appearance of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, in addition to resulting in a shower of favorable critics within the fandom, are also enabling the possibility of generating new content with these actors. In particular, with Andrew Garfield. The actor starred in two The Amazing Spider-Man films for which there is more negative criticism than applause, although Garfield’s performance was highly appreciated. The films failed for other aspects, such as the construction and development of the villains.

The failure of the second film resulted in no third. However, due to the impact generated by the character after appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the possibility of closing that saga with a third film is being studied. Given that the stories of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield did not stop in time, according to what was told in the Tom Holland film, it is not unreasonable to explore things that were not told in the previous films. This possibility can not only privilege the heroes of history. A villain from The Amazing Spider-Man could also have a redemption.

Spider-Man: No Way Home featured most of the villains that were part of the sagas starring Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Inside of them, Electro. This character first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Electro’s Revenge (2014, Marc Webb). The version developed in Spider-Man: No Way Home underwent some changes, but the essence and the actor who played the role, Jamie Foxx, are preserved.

According to information from the Murphy Multiverse, Sony is interested in making an exclusive film about Electro. It is not the first time that the company explores this terrain. With the character of Venom, two movies have already been made. Morbius, another character that is part of the Spider-Man Universe, will also have his film although Peter Parker is not confirmed within it.

This is part of Sony’s policy, aimed at composing its own Spider-Verse through the development of different exclusive stories that can be integrated at some point. Another film that is expected, in this sense, is one inspired by Kraven The Hunter, another classic Spider-Man adversary.

Although there is still no more information about this latest film, It is expected to be released in January 2023. In the meantime, it remains to wait for how Sony progresses in relation to the idea of ​​making a film inspired by the history of Electro and to see how Spider-Man: No way home continues to accumulate millions of dollars: so far, it has already exceeded 500.

