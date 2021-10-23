“Terror is not coffee and talk; one can make pure cinema”

Maybe the norwegian Eskil Vogt (b.1974) would have only directed one other feature film, Blind (2014), prior to The Innocents (Eskil Vogt, 2021), a psychological horror thriller that has obtained a special mention for the best film in the Official Fantastic Section of Sitges Festival. But his career as a screenwriter is certainly not negligible.

After writing five shorts and making two of them, the titled Une étreinte (2003) and Le étrangers (2004), he stamped his signature on five Joachim Trier librettos: Reprise (2006), Oslo, August 31 (2011), Love is stronger than the bombs (2015), Thelma (2017) and The Worst Person in the World (2021). Of course, that of Blind and that of The Innocents are also yours.

“I think the first idea I had [sobre la segunda] it was what would happen if a group of children were playing and something magical happened ”, explains Eskil Vogt”, and then, they went their separate ways to their homes, and you thought: “Has this really happened? Was it real or your imagination? I was interested in making a movie in which that was real, in the that magic was real”.

The long search for the leading children of ‘the Innocents’

BUFO

“I was stupid to direct a movie with four kids in the cast,” he jokes, “and that’s because I didn’t think about practical difficulties when I was writing the script, since that would have killed the development of the idea. You need to be open when you write. And I needed to find four children and they had to be excellent or the movie would have no chance of being good and would plummet like a stone. ”

“We spent a year searching for the cast, looking for children and working with them,” continues Eskil Vogt, “and I forced myself to be completely open for the casting, because you need quantity to find quality”. Thus, Eskil Vogt’s team was testing children of both sexes and of any ethnic group. “That made us see thousands of people, and then we found these children.”

And then they came across rookie Alva Brynsmo Ramstad, who plays Anna. “Looking back, I think if we hadn’t found it, I can’t even imagine what would have happened to the movie.” And his character was written as a young man, and the change is due, according to the director of The Innocents, to the open mind that they had during the casting, and to the patients that they were “to learn” with him. “And, when we shoot, it was all great; how to work with professionals”.

The possibilities of the horror genre according to Eskil Vogt

BUFO

“I love that in the horror genre one can be more visual. It’s not pennyroyal, coffee, and talk; one can make more pure cinema, like [Alfred] Hitchcock would call him. Less dialogue and a series of images and sounds that put you in a movie, ”says Eskil Vogt. “But, even knowing when I was writing the script that it was a horror movie and that I love these movies, I always I am interested in human beings, their psychology, their dramas, and I feel like I need to explore that. So that’s what I thought when I wrote.

“Dramatic choices increase character depth and they can make everything better, deeper and more relevant, ”he continues. “But I can also enjoy a movie like the giallo with a bad acting because it makes you have fun with the murders because you don’t believe in the characters in that sense.” And he points out: “However, when I make a feature film, I don’t want that. I want to work on it at all levels. And I can fail, but I try to do my best ”.

Why make movies

BUFO

“We had just finished filming [de The Innocents] when the pandemic hit Norway, so we were already riding it. And the unpleasant effect of the pandemic is that it took a long time to post-production in a very frustrating way, especially since we were working with Sweden for sound editing and I couldn’t go there, ”explains Ekil Vogt. “But the worst was something else. I really like test screenings With public; I exercise total creative control and I am not afraid of them ”.

“I like to attend the screenings of the film that I have done with an audience because, if you show it to your colleagues, things get complicated but, if you show it to the public, they react spontaneously, and that is always very useful”Admits the filmmaker. “And, because of the pandemic, I couldn’t do it. And the frustration of not being able to project the film like that was great. So it was a huge pleasure for me to go to the Cannes Film Festival and do a screening with lots of people. And it is what reminds one that this is why we make films; why we worked for months on stupid sound details. Because cinema is fantastic ”.

The references of Eskil Vogt as director

BUFO

The Norwegian director tells us that Alfred Hitchcock (The Rope), Michelangelo Antonioni (Blow-Up), Andrei Tarkovsky (Stalker), Brian de Palma (Mission to Mars), Robert Bresson (A man sentenced to death has escaped) or Ingmar Bergman (Secrets of a marriage) are some of his favorite directors. But your references for the elaboration of The Innocents have been others.

“I am a great movie buff, I love movies. So normally during the writing process I always have a list of films that I want to revisit, ”Eskil Vogt confesses. For this award-winning film at the Sitges Film Festival, Akira [Katsuhiro Ôtomo, 1988], for instance. “But when I was developing the idea, I would talk to people about it, about the magic of childhood, and I would try to explain to my producer what I was working on, that it is about a group of children who discover that they have certain skills, and I was left thinking, “Am I doing what everyone else is doing right now?”

“Because there are many stories like that,” he acknowledges. “And I had to review to realize that my movie is not about that; it is not a metaphor for puberty: my body is changing, strange things are happening … My film is about childhood, about the magic of childhood, and it has nothing to do with the other movies, and I didn’t feel like I needed to review them. ”

“So what I did was go back to some of the great classics of childhood cinema”, Eskil Vogt tells us, “of which there are some very good ones from Spain, like two by Víctor Erice, The spirit of the hive [1973] and The South [1983], and some French movies, like Pony, by Jacques Doillon [1996]… Which reminded me that a play can be very cinematic if you have a child actor who is really good. It is very cinematic just to see his face, the thoughts and the emotions that he reveals ”. And he finishes: “If I could handle it and do that, it would be great material, and it encouraged me to think that I could do it.”