Tesla sold nearly a million cars in 2021, double the number in 2020

Tesla has presented the preliminary results for the manufacture and sale of vehicles throughout the fourth quarter –and the accumulated for all of 2021–, exceeding all analysts’ expectations. During the last three months, it delivered a total of 308,600 vehicles and manufactured 305,840. By comparison, they delivered 241,300 cars in the third quarter of 2021.

That means that throughout 2021 it has delivered 936,172 vehicles and manufactured 930,422. This represents an increase in 87% year-on-year, significantly exceeding the goal of increasing vehicle sales by 50% each year. The long-term goal is to get between 20 and 30 million cars sold annually.

It is remarkable that Tesla has achieved such a level of vehicle manufacturing and sales amid a components and logistics crisis that has hit hundreds of industries around the world. These include that of the automobile, which has been one of those that has suffered the most. Fortunately, the American company has managed to avoid this obstacle thanks to its own development of both the hardware and the software of its vehicles.

Tesla It is currently the most innovative automotive company on the market. Their efforts have done well on Wall Street, reaching a stock valuation of $ 1 trillion at the end of October. Another of the latest achievements of the Fremont company is that the Model 3, for two months, obtained the first position of general car sales in Europe.

Figures for the fourth quarter of 2021

Model Manufactured SoldModel 3 / Y292.731296.850Model S / X13.10911.750Total305.840308.600

Tesla’s 2021, by the numbers

Model Manufactured SoldModel 3 / Y906.032911.208Model S / X24,39024,964Total930,422936,172

Tesla’s ever-accelerating pace

Tesla It has managed to practically double the manufacture and sale of cars from one year to the next using the same two factories. One is in Fremont (California), which supplies the American market (Canada, the United States and Mexico). It also supplies an increasingly less significant part of the European market and other regions. The other facility is in Shanghai, which supplies the local market. However, in 2020, it also started manufacturing for the European market.

The objective of Tesla was that a third factory, the Giga Berlin, in Germany, supplants the European continent, significantly simplifying the logistics of transport and sale of cars on the continent. However, several bureaucratic problems have delayed its opening. According Elon musk, CEO of the company, Tesla will take several months to optimize the speed of the production lines. This means that we will not see a large-scale assembly until the end of the year 2022.

In parallel, Tesla will inaugurate a new Gigafactory in Austin (Texas) to significantly increase the assembly of units and supply the local market.

Both facilities will manufacture only the Model Y. They will do so with a new assembly method that includes a structural battery and larger parts. These changes will result in cheaper, faster and safer vehicles.

Simultaneously, Tesla is developing a new battery that is cheaper and simpler to produce. This will offer greater autonomy, more power and will be more ecological. Its internal name is 4680 and, in principle, will debut in the Model Y, the Cybertruck or the future $ 25,000 vehicle.

The Giga Austin will also manufacture, in the future, the Cybertruck. However, the date from which the first units of the Tesla truck will be delivered has not yet been announced, which aroused a lot of interest in its presentation at the end of 2019.

Tesla will present financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021 at the end of January. It is expected that, once again, they exceed the expectations of specialized analysts.

