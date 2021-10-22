The 27-inch iMac could come with a mini-LED display at 120 Hz

Apple continues to update its Mac models with new processors of its own under the ARM architecture. The recent 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros arrive loaded with new features, and everything indicates that many of these new features will be present in the company’s future equipment, such as the i27 inch Mac.

Ross Young, head of Display Supply Chain Consultant, assures that the 27-inch iMac would be ready to be announced in the first half of 2022. The team would maintain the screen size of the current generation, but would inherit the technology and refresh rate of screen on newer MacBook Pros. This means that the iMac will work with a mini-LED displayas well as with a variable refresh of up to 120 Hz.

It will therefore be a significant leap from the screen quality of the recently launched 24-inch iMac. While that model offers excellent sharpness, the mini-LED display on the 27-inch iMac will provide better contrast and deeper blacks. On the other hand, the 120 Hz refresh rate will maximize the experience when browsing the system or when using compatible apps and games.

Will we soon see a 27-inch iMac with a mini-LED display, 120 Hz and an M1 Pro chip?

Young, who at first believed this technology was intended for an external monitor and not for a 27-inch iMac, you usually get relevant information about the performance of the screens of the next Apple computers. Its hit rate is also very high. Recently, and before the Cupertino firm unveiled the MacBook Pro, the analyst suggested that the MacBook Pro could come with ProMotion technology. Finally, Apple confirmed this feature during the broadcast of the launch.

Regarding the 27-inch iMacEverything seems to indicate that it will be one of the most important renovations in its history. It will arrive with a design similar to the current model with an M1 chip, as well as an Apple Silicon processor and most likely with features aimed at a more professional audience. The latest reports from Bloomberg suggest a larger panel due to the redesign, since the frames (except for the lower bezel) will be thinner than those present in the current one. Regarding the processor, if we consider that the team will be announced in 2022, it could include an M1 Pro or M1 Max chip.