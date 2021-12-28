The advantages and disadvantages of removing the SIM card on the iPhone

You don’t have to be Apple CEO Tim Cook’s right-hand man to know that the company is working on a completely wireless ecosystem. Although it has been the leaks that have informed us about a future iPhone without ports or buttons, the different software functions, such as SharePlay or Universal Control, and the latest innovations in the hardware of some of the firm’s devices, such as the new wireless data transfer module of the Apple Watch Series 7, have served as tests to confirm – or at least, vitaminize – these rumors.

The next step in continuing with the portless iPhone plan is do without the SIM card tray. This is a measure that has a number of significant advantages beyond a more futuristic design, but it could also cause significant drawbacks.

The latest rumors suggest that Apple could remove this tray on iPhones released after 2022. Betting, therefore, on a virtual SIM (also known as eSIM). This not only works identical to the physical card, but it also offers different advantages. For example, it is easier to install since you only have to scan a QR code through the iPhone. On the other hand, if a duplicate is needed or the user wants to change companies for another that also offers eSIM, they can do it instantly. The virtual SIM is sent by email.

Apple, at the moment, is in talks with different operators to make the removal of the SIM card tray feasible. At the end of the day, it is the telecommunications companies that have to adapt and allow their customers to at least make a change from physical SIM to eSIM for their new iPhone. Although there are many operators that already implement it, such as Vodafone, O2, Movistar, Orange, etc., not all of them offer facilities when making this transition. Not to mention, in addition, that there are still companies that do not have virtual SIMs in their catalog.

One more step for an iPhone without ports?

Apple wants to say goodbye to a component that has been in use for three decades.

The truth is that removing the tray for the SIM card it would not be the final step for an iPhone without ports. At least not as much as ditching the Lightning connector. At the end of the day, the slot for SIM cards is a component that does not need any cable for its configuration or use and that, in addition, is very well camouflaged in the iPhone chassis. However, it is one more piece that Apple must get rid of if it wants to continue its intention to offer a completely wireless smartphone.

So why would Apple want to remove the SIM card on the iPhone? The main reason is that This connector takes up a lot of space inside the smartphone. This could be used for other components that allow more functionalities on the iPhone. Also, for example, to include a larger capacity battery. Removing the slot for the SIM card would also have other advantages for the iPhone. For example, to offer a better protection against water and dust. Without forgetting, in addition, that eliminating the SIM card tray would also mean eliminating the extraction key from the iPhone case and: a small step for the company’s environmental plans.

Losing the SIM card tray would also have its drawbacks

Eliminating the tray for the SIM card in an iPhone, however, would have a series of disadvantages that would mainly affect the consumer. Above all, to those users who have a physical SIM and who are in a company that does not offer the virtual alternative. The elimination of the slot could “force” these users to change companies and pay a higher fee in exchange for being able to make calls and connect to the internet with your new iPhone. Or, instead, opt for another model that does include a port for the SIM tray.

Could also make it difficult to change SIMs on a trip abroad, given that it would be necessary to look for prepaid or non-permanent contract alternatives that have e-SIM. Switching from an iPhone to another smartphone that is not compatible with these virtual cards could also be a problem.

Considering these drawbacks, there is a small chance of that Apple bet on two variants of iPhone: one with a physical SIM, for those users who do not want – or cannot – make the move to eSIM, and another without this component for consumers who do have a virtual card or purchase the device through an operator that offers this option .

