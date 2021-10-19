the “beastly” chips of the new MacBook Pro

The door rises. The show begins. Just as the two Steves (Jobs and Wozniak) did more than four decades ago, Apple opened the curtain on its Unleashed event by returning to a garage full of Macs to go back in time before rapidly advancing to a future in which the M1 Pro y M1 Max.



Introductory video of the Apple keynote.

These are the new chips manufactured by the apple company for its own machines. In this case, for the new MacBook Pro. Some that come with the clear promise of bring performance never before seen in portable Macs to professional users.

They come less than a year after the firm made official its intention to abandon Intel’s SoCs with the introduction of the M1. And if already then the results thrown by this chip greatly surpassed its most direct competition, it is expected that the MacBook Pro M1 Pro and M1 Max will do the same.

MacBook Pro con chips M1 Pro y M1 Max

Apple M1 Pro y M1 Max. / Imagen: Apple.

Apple has redoubled efforts this year to offer a version of their SoCs that would appropriately accompany the generational leap that these new MacBook Pros want to suppose. Thus, these ARM architecture chips are classified by the firm itself as a “savage”.

It is for this, if we take into account that under its 5 nanometer manufacturing process there are 33.7 billion transistors. This is more than double what the M1 has.

If the past M1 already left a tasty new taste, this is intensified with the M1 Pro and M1 Max. The new CPUs integrate, in their superior configuration, eight performance cores and two efficiency cores, jumping from the M1’s 4/4 parity. This data, added to the work of the GPU, serves to offer great results in the section of consumption, capital for Apple.

Apple M1 ProApple M1 Max 8/10-core CPU Up to 10-core CPU 14/16-core GPU 16/32-core CPU Up to 32 GB of unified memory Up to 64 GB of unified memory Up to 400 GB / s memory bandwidth Up to 400 GB / s wide memory band

The firm assures that both the M1 Pro and M1 Max perform 1.7 times higher than a competitive octa-core chip PC. If we look in detail at the explanations of the company’s tests, we see that the comparison has been made with an MSI GP66 Leopard (11UG-018).

Energy management, key point

One of the vital aspects in notebooks is power management. It will depend on how many hours our laptop will be, that, portable.

And this is where Apple knows how to make its work shine in a very special, almost insulting way. I did it with iPhones and iPads in the past; He did it already with the M1 in 2020; and repeats it now with the new chips.

Apple makes the results of a custom-built system shine like no one else

The energy efficiency that they are capable of achieving compared to competing terminals – sometimes, real monstrosities due to the amount of dedicated components that they agglutinate inside. And again, the firm exemplifies it with different comparisons in which it gives name and surname.

Imagen: Apple.

In the case of the M1 Pro chip, for example, it manages to spend 70% less energy in the tests carried out. On this occasion, the PC with which it is measured is a Lenovo Legion 5, with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics.

On the other hand, if we jump to M1 Max, Apple claims the performance is 40% lower compared to MSI’s GE76 Raider (high-end compact with NVIDIA GeForce RTX3080) and which achieves 100 watts less consumption than the Razer Blade 15 Advanced (portable high-end PC, also with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 and priced around $ 3,400).

Imagen: Apple.

MacBook Pro: way a way

Apple makes a stop along the way to put the new models in front of those of the previous generation.

In general terms, it ensures that the efficiency that the system as a whole manages to provide translates into about 17 hours of video playback for the 14-inch model and about 21 hours in the case of the 16 “model. This 7 and 11 hours longer than the previous generation MacBook Pro.

But it is, yes, the one with an Intel Core i7 chip with Iris Plus Graphics 645 GPU (discontinued, as of today) and not the MacBook Pro M1. The latter, in fact, has a greater autonomy than the 14 “MacBook Pro –20 hours compared to 17h, in video playback.

MacBook Pro i7 (2020) MacBook Pro M1 (2020) MacBook Pro 14 “(2021) MacBook Pro 16” (2021) Wireless web browsing10 hours17 hours11 hours14 hours Video playback10 hours20 hours17 hours21 hours

In wireless navigation, the distances are reduced between all models.

It is with the i7 and Iris Plus model that Apple also compares various activities to face returns. Thus, in renderings with Final Cut Pro (complex 2-minute project with Apple ProRes 422 4K content), for example, the M1 Max (32-core GPU) completes the process 13.4 times faster than the aforementioned Intel. The M1 Pro, 9.2 times, in both cases on the 14 “model.

Imagen: Apple.

An increase that is also seen, in another example, when compiling Xcode projects. The 14 “model manages to complete the process (open source project created with the preview version of Xcode 13.0 with Apple Clang 13.0.0, Ninja 1.10.0.git and CMake 3.16.5) 3.7x faster than MacBook Pro with i7 4-core. The 16 “, meanwhile, 2.1 times faster than the Macbook Pro with 8-core Intel Core i9.

M1, M1 Pro, M1 Max … what’s next?

These new M1 Pro and M1 Max are positioned to be the SoCs that truly leverage a profound generational shift in the field of compact notebook computing.

A first test in the Geekbench 5 test tool that appeared after the introduction of the new MacBook Pros offers a first look in mono and multicore. It reveals a notable jump compared to the results obtained by the M1 last year in peak performance.

And barely a year has passed. It is because of that in the not too distant future the versions for iMac Pro and Mac Pro are guessed. The firm’s desktop machines for professionals do not yet incorporate Cupertino-designed chips, but it is a logical step that will eventually occur.

When the great and last jump will take place is still unknown. What seems more meridian than ever is that technology, if not now, will soon be able to complete a historic transition.