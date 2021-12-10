the best ads and trailers

Few events in the video game industry generate as much conversation as The Game Awards. On the one hand, there is the controversy that nominees and subsequent winners always generate. With the 2021 edition it has not been the exception, since after the announcement of the nominations an interesting debate has been generated in relation to the parameters that are considered for a game to compete.

In addition, of course, the most important companies in the industry tend to take advantage of Geoff Kighley’s staging to present multiple novelties. Certainly, the latter steal the eyes of the players because they are the experiences that they will be able to enjoy in the near future. In this sense, the expectation around The Game Awards 2021 has not decreased compared to previous editions, quite the opposite.

This is mainly due to the fact that we are still in the take-off stage of a new generation. That is to say, companies have many cards to play and the gala is usually the ideal event to show them. Will we see surprises at The Game Awards? Surely…

So in this post we set ourselves the task of collecting the best announcements of The Game Awards 2021 in one place. Consider that it is constantly updated as the announcements appear.

The Expanse: A Telltale Series

Telltale Games, which came back to life after its controversial closure, is working on an interactive experience of The Expanse, the popular Amazon series based on the novels by Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck. At the moment it does not have a release date.

Evil west

A year ago, precisely at The Game Awards, Evil West was seen in a first preview. Now the game from the creators of Shadow Warrior lets see its playability through a new trailer.

Have a nice death

Have A Nice Death is the new project from Magic Design Studios, developers of Unruly Heroes. It’s about a 2D action game whose early access will be available in March 2022.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Incredible. That is the word with which we can describe the new advance of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, the new of Ninja theory developed in Unreal Engine 5. In fact, the new graphics engine from Epic Games reveals its potential in this material. The game will be exclusive to Xbox Series X | S and PC, although it does not have a release date yet.

Star Wars: Eclipse

Surprise. Quantic Dream, responsible for titles such as Heavy Rain and Beyond: Two Souls, work on Star Wars: Eclipse with Lucasfilm Games. At the moment there is not much information, but given the history of the study, we intuit that it will be an experience that prioritizes the narrative and the decisions above everything else. The trailer is insane.

Developing…

Related