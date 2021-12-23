The best films of 2021 according to the Kirkwood student media team

A promised messiah who doesn’t want to be. A woman capable of seeing memories and horror through the eyes of another. A vindicated hero. A classic love story taken to the streets of New York. The best movies of 2021 were as varied as they were amazing. Unpredictable in their power, shocking in their ability to fascinate audiences. The return of cinema to theaters was one of the great achievements of the year. At the same time, a demonstration of the power of the film industry to recover from unpredictable situations.

Among the best films of 2021, blockbusters. Some formidable and unexpected. Also unsuspected and inexplicable failures. Great gems of independent cinema turned into instant cult phenomena. The rise of a renewed cinematographic world and increasingly full of experimental proposals amazed by its audacity. Also by the diverse reactions of the public, by the way in which the online options influenced the great map of the seventh art. For better or for worse, the year 2021 demonstrated that cinema and the user experience can be renewed, merged and coexist. Also, analyze yourself as mirror visions of the same thing.

What were the best movies of 2021? There is a wide repertoire to choose from, but only a handful that will surely go down in history. Either for renewing the genres, for being the highest rebound of everything that cinema can give or for moving. There is a wonderful group of stories that are part of this journey through a magical year on the big screen. Here is our selection of the best films of 2021:

Dune by Denis Villeneuve

The second film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s founding work dazzled the audience. With precise pacing, formidable visuals, and a solid script, he managed the feat of adapting a major story. Do it also to match new audiences, director fans and book lovers in a unique experience. Villeneuve, known for his introspective and dense epics, found a middle ground in Dune. He managed to reconstruct the idea of ​​the power of a narrative of considerable importance in pop culture and give it an independent face.

If something is appreciated in Dune it is its attention to detail, pampering in the narrative structure and a powerful look at science fiction. The return of Herbert’s work to the cinema could not have been more solid and well thought out. Without a doubt, the ambitions of the director and the studio go beyond the film, making Dune one of the best films of 2021.

Last Night in Soho by Edgar Wright

One of the most interesting and brilliant directors of the last decade plays with pieces of the horror genre to create a work of art. Last Night in Soho is a sumptuous nightmare, a direct tribute to the Giallo and Dario Argento. Also a bold reinvention of the idea of ​​hidden horror on big stages and in radiant scenes.

The film, which makes the list of the best of 2021, is a combination of rhythm and tone that works well in an almost miraculous way. In addition, a display of narrative resources that manage to compose two parallel stories without overloading the plot or making it confusing. In the year in which homage was paid (and more than once) to great horror film hits, Last Night in Soho was undoubtedly one of the most successful.

The Matrix Resurrections by Lana Wachowski

It promised to be one of the best films of 2021 and, although it is not everything expected, it is a great premiere. Reality unfolds, contrasts and returns to the starting point of the great science fiction franchise. But this time, the director creates a brilliant look at the question of dual reality, love and time. All under an elegant package of special effects and perhaps, the great action sequences of the year.

Halfway between the reboot and the remake of the exploration of the original universe and the tribute, The Matrix Resurrection is an enigma. With its frenetic pace, the plot’s obsession with its central mythology, and a renewed air, it is also a risk. One that sometimes declines, but is always sustained with enormous intelligence. A new journey through the simulation has just begun and he is surprisingly enthusiastic about reaching new places.

Spider Man: No Way Home by Jon Watts

The closing of the trilogy of the history of the Spider-Man incarnated by Tom Holland is an emotional event; So much so that from Kirkwood student media we consider it to be one of the best films of 2021 with which to close the year. A celebration epic, extraordinary and sensitive to the character, his environment and context. Beyond the celebrated surprises, appearances and its particular meta-universe, it is an adventure for fans.

But that does not prevent it from also being a film that despite its flaws has the audacity to push its hero to surprising maturity. Peter Parker’s emotional journey through pain, redemption and the very roots of his heroic motivation is surprising. Also, the intuitive way in which the argument sustains its relation to the global history from which it comes. Become the box office success of the year, it also enjoys an enviable critical rating. Thanks for everything, Peter!

West Side Story by Steven Spielberg

At 75 years old and 50 dedicated to cinema, Steven Spielberg has traveled all genres. And he left for the celebration of half a century behind the camera the remake of one of the great classics of the musical genre. West Side Story came to dazzle with its visuals and a renewed plot that gave the well-known story a new luster.

Beyond that, it is an ingenious reinvention of the formulas of music and film in perfect combination. Full of references to all the great musicals of the century, it is also a demonstration of the director’s virtuosity. And despite its meager box office, it is destined to become one of the great films of the decade. Also one of the best movies of 2021.

The Power of the Dog by Jane Campion

The Oscar winner returned with a film available on Netflix that has surprised critics and audiences and is positioned as one of the best of 2021. This western with an air of gothic history is difficult to digest and even to understand in its subtle details. But it is also a splendid piece of plot timepiece that supports the premise of the unspeakable secret to a new dimension.

Brilliant in its slow pace and content that heralds a near misfortune, Campion accomplished a formidable story underpinned by silence. It is also a great acting movie. Benedict Cumberbatch transforms his character into a paradigm of fear, discomfort and aggressive masculinity. But the real high point in an extraordinary cast is the very young Kodi Smit-McPhee. A sinister figure of astonishing beauty, who ends up holding the film on his shoulders.

Unforgivable by Nora Fingscheidt

Forgiveness, justice, revenge and cultural marking are topics that right now are part of the public and social debate. But the Nora Fingscheidt film available on Netflix takes the view on exclusion, uprooting and stigma to a heartbreaking extreme. With a Sandra Bullock who abandons comedy to show all its dramatic nuances, the film is of a rawness at times unbearable.

Also a journey through human nature, its pain and twisted dark spaces. Unforgivable is not a simple film – nor does it pretend to be -, but it does take an elemental journey through collective anger and fear. In the end, without judgment or opinion, this film that is one of the best of 2021 is a great reflection of what we want to understand about who we are and what we aspire to be.

M. Night Shyamalan Time

When a family vacation on a mysterious island, the worst of terrors comes in the form of a wicked and unthinkable phenomenon. M. Night Shyamalan returns to terror with a haunting look at existential pains, collective fears and the fragility of human nature. But also, with a perverse reflection on what we believe, fear and in the end unite them.

With a first hour that is counted among the best cinema of the decade, the film reaches a peculiar climax that baffled the audience. But it also demonstrated the writer’s ability to turn the silent concern about time and permanence into something dark. Perhaps the best premiere game in the group of the best films of 2021 with a tricky and brilliant script that surprises with its effectiveness.

French Chronicle of Wes Anderson

This love letter to journalism is actually an ingenious box of surprises that takes the style of its director to another dimension. In addition to its neat and intelligent script, it is a journey through a time when information was the work of craftsmanship and will. Between both things, Anderson found a way to tell a story within multiple stories. A feat of script that gives Crónica Francesa its wonderful vitality.

As if all the above were not enough, the film also has the merit of having one of the most amazing scenes of the year. Take a look at 70 seconds of the final and surprising scene of the virtuosity of the director and his team. Without a doubt the best of the films of 2021.

The Green Knight by David Lowery

The Green Knight is many things at once, but in particular he is something essential: a formidable rarity. There is no simple way to describe this tour of fantasy, suggested story, and intricate history. Maybe, the simplest is that of a macabre fairy tale with twisted and bright tints. And the most complex, a journey through the origins of myth, moral good and evil in the way of telling stories.

Whichever way you decide to understand this great imaginative epic, it will be a visual and plot adventure. One of the great movies of the year, available on Amazon Prime Video, and certainly a wonderful surprise for fans of the fantasy genre.

