The best scene of the third chapter of ‘Hawkeye’, explained

Chapter 3 of Hawkeye left one of the most outstanding action scenes in the Marvel miniseries. After getting rid of the Mafia of sports suits, Clint Barton and Kate Bishop had to flee the scene. To do this, they use an old car and many arrows. But what you may not know is that the sequence is inspired by a comic and is related to other types of productions.

The escape was suggested in the previews of the series, prior to its premiere on November 24. Of course, the clips presented do not do the entire presentation justice. There are multiple readings in relation to it. Within the possible, highlights that for the first time Kate Bishop and Hawkeye are working together, without tension. Although Clint Barton cannot hear her, the script raises the evolution of the relationship by showing how the thoughts of one are those of the other.

Seen in the long run, it seems like one of the initiatory moments in Kate Bishop’s career as Hawkeye in the future. Although there is no direct change of command, there is a kind of complicity and pedagogical guidance. That way, Clint Barton is transmitting knowledge to who will be his replacement, although he is still struggling with the idea of ​​the girl getting involved with everything he knows and she insisting on a rebranding plan for him during the series. But, going back to the persecution: what references are there within it?

How it was made and what is the comic that inspired the chase scene in Hawkeye

The scene is inspired by the comic developed by Matt Fraction and David Aja; in particular, was inspired by the volume entitled “Cherry”. The cover of that issue plunges the reader into hot pursuit. What happens, in relation to the adaptation of Marvel and Disney? While in the comic it is Clint Barton who uses the different arrows, in the series it is Kate Bishop who takes that attack role while Hawkeye drives.

At the time, Jeremy Renner shared some images of the filming through his profile on Instagram. One of them had to do with a series of toy cars organized in one way and another based on the recording process. Much of the scene has to do with CGI, although the journalist Lucas Baini contributes a scene on his YouTube channel that served as inspiration for this one, due to the handling of the camera.. It is about the attack suffered by the protagonists of Niños del hombre, Alfonso Cuarón’s film, released in 2016.

Much of Hawkeye is related to the page work of Matt Fraction and David Aja, from the aesthetics and color selection to the scenes and the relationship between the characters. The reference is not less, since it is one of the contemporary comics that has the best reputation within the sector.

Looking at the moment with perspective, and in the absence of other chapters to draw more conclusions about the relationship, it may be the first moment of transition between one superhero and another within the Marvel program aimed at refreshing several of the characters, after what happened. in Black Widow with Yelena Belova, who is expected to also participate in Hawk’s Eye.

