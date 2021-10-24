‘The Blazing World’, an ambitious tightrope fantasy

The Texan Carlson Young, Director of The Blazing World (2021), which has received a special mention in the record of the Sitges Festival What best first film, got into this seventh art thing like actress.

His roles, television and small especially, ranging from a cheerleader in Heroes (Tim Kring, 2006-2010) or Tammy in True Blood (Alan Ball, 2008-2014), through an inspector in CSI: Las Vegas (Anthony E. Zuiker, 2000-2015) or the Mia Wilcox from CSI: Cyber ​​(Ann Donahue, Carol Mendelsohn and Zuiker, 2015-2016), to Brooke Maddox in Scream (Jill E. Blotevogel, Jay Beattie and Dan Dworkin, 2015-2019) or Emily’s Brooklyn Clark in Paris ( Darren Star, since 2020).

We do not know when he began to harbor narrative concerns, but his first short was precisely The Blazing World (2018), which has now turned into a feature film and starring just like Margaret Winter. But, if the libretto for the short version was signed only by her, for the one for the new film she has collaborated with writer Pierce Brown, responsible for the five volumes that make up the successful saga of Red Dawn (2014-2019) to date.

Carlson Young’s debut feature: from surrealism to pure fantasy

Greenbelt

The first sequence clearly marks the semi-ionic or fanciful tone that Carlson Young wants to print on the work, due to the chosen images and the score of the style composed by the also incipient Isom Innis (Little Boy), which entails some difficulty so as not to fall into implausibility due to the decisions of the staging, of a certain naivety, some, who are one step away from it.

However, what can truly be reproached for The Blazing World is that it does not take it any more calmly to ask us what squeaks in the feverish perceptions of Margaret Winter and, of course, that he does not unhurriedly build the abnormal situation and the tribulations of his characters, two aspects of great dramatic importance for the viewer to enter without question in the distressing with them, to achieve their empathy and that, in short, they believe what happens and does not bring them to the fresh air.

Not that such a thing happens at all, but to a large extent, yes. There is, on the other hand, strange starts from the soundtrack that do not fit with the concept or the emotional moment of his scenes; and synthesizer notes that allude, without a doubt, to that of Wendy Carlos and Rachel Elkind for The Shining (Stanley Kubrick, 1980). And, as it enters the rabbit hole, the surrealism of terror is transformed into a bleak pure fantasy alike Alice in Wonderland (Lewis Carroll, 1865), with grateful visual occurrences.

The contributions that define ‘The Blazing World’

Greenbelt

The Blazing World shares certain basic motivations from Inside the Labyrinth (Jim Henson, 1986) or Beyond Dreams (Vincent Ward, 1998); and it features the intervention of a mysterious character embodied by Udo Kier (Breaking the waves), who reminds us of those who always speak in a confused or enigmatic way in some of the aforementioned films; crooked structures and transitions to landscapes such as Beetlejuice (Tim Burton, 1988) and the dark reverse from Silent Hill video games (Keiichiro Toyama, 1999-2012) or even Pan’s Labyrinth (Guillermo del Toro, 2006) for the pain and the flight.

Carlson Young and Udo Kier as well as Vinessa Shaw (Eyes Wide Shut) and Dermot Mulroney (Zodiac) as Alice and Tom Winter offer credible performances in their own intensity. Although we will not remember others who comply equally, such as Liz Mikel (Friday Night Lights), John Karna (Lady Bird) or Soko (Her) incarnating Dr. Cruz, Blake and Margot.

We must also speak of the montages with impressionist flashbacks and abrupt cuts made by James K. Crouch (Twelve Orphans) to contribute to the environmental rarefied of The Blazing World, the games of light and colors provided by cinematographer Shane F. Kelly (A Scanner Darkly) and, above all, decisive production design devised by Rodney Becker (Boyhood). Because these contributions are essential to define Carlson Young’s ambitious proposal, which does not rush from the miracle tightrope.