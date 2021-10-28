The climate summit will not solve what the previous ones already tried

The 2021 climate summit, also called COP26, will start in Glasgow next October 31st. The countries will hold talks on the climate crisis and its possible consequences until November 12. And it is that countries meet every year with the idea of ​​reducing greenhouse gas emissions and limiting the increase in temperatures in the future. However, we have seen that not even with the pandemic, and the consequent worldwide stoppage that there was, is enough to reverse the climate crisis that is coming. Or at least that is what the data that has been published by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) say.

This report states that, as long as emissions continue, global temperatures will continue to rise, as reflected Science Alert. And it is that CO2 has a long life in the atmosphere. This means that Even with a drastic reduction in emissions of this gas, it would still take decades to see the results.

“The Greenhouse Gas Bulletin contains a strong scientific message for climate change negotiators at COP26,” he commented Petteri Taalas, WMO Secretary General. “At the current rate of increase in greenhouse gas concentrations, we will be witnessing a increase in temperature at the end of this century far superior to the objectives of the Paris Agreement 1.5 to two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, “he warned.” We’re a long way off the road. ”

“We have to review our industrial, energy and transportation systems, as well as our whole way of life. The necessary changes are economically affordable and technically possible, “said Taalas. “There is no time to lose”.

The climate crisis, an emergency

Other researchers related to the study of climate have also expressed themselves in Science Media Center to the new data published by the WMO. And this information is alarming.

The situation is not optimistic at all. If we look at the three most important greenhouse gases, we realize that the situation is about to overflow. These gases are CO2, methane, and nitrous oxide. Although the first one is the most important, since it represents “around 66% of the warming of the climate”. “CO2 concentrations reached 413.2 parts per million (ppm) in 2020, which represents an increase of 2.5 ppm, and stands at 149% of the pre-industrial level of 1750 “, according to the WMO. And that, due to the pandemic, many countries were paralyzed. On the other hand,” Methane averages reached a new high of 1,889 parts per trillion in 2020, an 11 ppb increase over the previous year, and stands at 262% of the pre-industrial benchmark“.

“Carbon dioxide levels are at a record level,” said Dr. Alison Ming, coordinator of the Cambridge Center for Climatic Sciences at the University of Cambridge. He has also pointed out the danger of the increase of methane in the atmosphere:

“Methane levels are also rising alarmingly and emissions are accelerating. The increase from 2019 to 2020 was higher than the previous year and higher than the average annual growth rate over the last decade. There needs to be a clear focus at COP26, not only on reductions in carbon dioxide emissions, but also on reductions in other greenhouse gases if we want to avoid further devastating effects of climate change. ” Alison Ming, Coordinator of the Cambridge Center for Climate Sciences

“Greenhouse gas measurements are like skidding in a car accident. Catastrophe is getting closer and closer, but you can’t stop it. You can clearly see the crash ahead, and all you can do is scream, “he says. Euan Nisbet, Professor of the Greenhouse Gas Group at Royal Holloway.

2021 Nobel Prize in Physics for the study of the Earth’s climate

COP26 is still part of the pandemic. Keep in mind that last year there was no meeting due to the coronavirus. On the other hand, COP25 was held in Madrid instead of Chile, as planned. In addition, to this must be added the recent Nobel Prize in Physics 2021 to scientists who studied the Earth’s climate and who, with their research, strengthened theories on climate change. And its human origin.

Ultimately, everything indicates that if the situation is not reversed as soon as possible; there will be nothing we can do. Even if we emit zero of these gases, it would still take us a while to see the results. Because we have no more time and we have to put a stop to the climate crisis now. Will COP26 be the time to really act on climate change? For now, nothing indicates that it will be different from previous years.