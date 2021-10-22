The curious case of New Zealand’s explosive pants

In the 30s of the 20th century, dozens of people in New Zealand were affected by fires and detonations caused by explosive pants.

Stop looking at the calendar, it’s not April Fools Day or April Fool’s Day. This story is totally real, although the truth is that it is so bizarre that it earned James Watson the Ig Nobel prize (no, it is not the DNA prize), the person who dedicated himself to compiling some cases in 2004.

But what was happening? Of course it wasn’t about anything supernatural. In fact, it was all due to a chemical reaction. As natural as life itself. But what was that chemical reaction and what was it that led poor New Zealanders to suffer it in such a peculiar and dangerous way?

Attack of the explosive pants

Typically, the stories about explosive pants came from farmers and sheepherders living in a same area of ​​New Zealand.

The invasion of a toxic plant led these farmers and ranchers to take drastic measures

The stories weren’t identical, but they all had in common fire and small explosions. In some cases, the owner of the pants was still wearing them when the accident occurred. For example, there was a man it happened to while rode a horse. In others, they were lying outdoors or indoors. The latter was also a problem, as there were several houses that burned for this reason, causing the death of their occupants.

At first there were doubts about the reasons for this strange phenomenon, but it soon became known that everything arose with a plant invasion. The ragwort (Jacobaea vulgaris) is a typical plant of Europe, that had entered New Zealand many years ago, in the 1800s. As it usually happens with other invasive species, began to grow uncontrollably, displacing other Native species. But that was not the worst. The worst thing is that it is a very toxic herb, so the cattle animals that consumed it often fell ill or died without being able to do anything for them.

It was necessary to remove the plant from the grass areas, but it grew uncontrollably, so it was very difficult to remove it. Faced with this problem, Agriculture department proposed a solution: spray the plants with sodium chlorate. And that’s where the whole problem of explosive pants.

When the remedy is almost worse than the disease

If sodium chlorate is mixed with some organic substances, such as oils, fats, plant debris, cotton or alcohols, a very exothermic reaction, in which also oxygen is released. This joint release of heat and oxygen can cause fires and detonations, so it is a chemical compound that must be handled with great care.

At first it was only recommended to farmers and ranchers to wear baggy pants, but it was not a good solution

But that was not told to New Zealand farmers and ranchers. That is why when fumigate with sodium chlorate This splashed on his clothes, he mounted the scandal of the explosive pants.

Usually it is not on the spot, as it is usually needed a bump or some friction, such as the one generated when riding a horse or the one that occurs when the wind moves the clothes hanging. This is how some of the pants of these stunned workers exploded.

But it was still very effective against those invasive weeds. What could they do? Far from stopping using sodium chlorate, it was suggested that they keep an eye on their clothes and wear wider garments; so that, if they were transformed into explosive pants, they could be quickly removed. But it was not a good solution, because the reaction; when it occurs, it is so fast that it would be very difficult to get out of the pants without burning yourself in the attempt.

In the end there was no choice but to change weapons against that invasive plant species that, indirectly, had caused so many injuries and deaths.