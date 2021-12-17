the end has an error that maybe you did not see

Finally, the time to reveal loyalties and betrayals came in Succession. In its shocking season three finale, the series showcased the Roys in all their twisted capacity for double play and duality. As if that wasn’t enough, he made it clear that he has a lot to show for Logan’s subtle cruelty and mocking cynicism.

But especially, it also showed the possibilities of the perfidious Tom wambsganss (Matthew Macfadyen), the often victimized husband of Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook). Until now, the character had been a kind of comic relief and also a way of understanding Shiv from another perspective. But by the final chapter of Succession he reached the highest point of his astonishing evolution during the season. It is Tom, in fact, who shows all his gloomy colors and delivers the final blow to the plot. After joining Logan, the frail-looking, lackluster, gray Tom, he takes a sudden lift and regain control over your life.

But in the midst of such a shift, Succession may have committed the most unpredictable argument error. One that surprises in the story of what is considered a “perfect” series that, in addition, shines for a script full of successes. What do we mean? We will tell you about it in detail below.

Succession’s Broken Clock

For context: In the closing footage of the Succession season finale, Kendall (Jeremy Strong) discover Logan’s (Brian Cox) Machiavellian plan. The sale of the company is a serious blow. One that, in addition, affects hundreds of different ways in a complicated and increasingly violent scenario.

In the midst of despair, they decide to stop Logan. As you will recall, Kendall is still battered by his suicide attempt. Shiv, for his part, telephones Tom (that character on the sidelines who became so dangerous) to explain his intentions. He does so while they are still on their way to their fateful meeting with their father.

Finally, when confronting Logan, the younger Roys immediately remind him of the terms of the divorce with Caroline. That could have been the ideal way to stop the transaction. But in reality, there is already little they can do. Logan has already renegotiated terms with his ex-wife and has garnered more votes on the board. All clear, thanks to the flat in London that his ex-wife coveted so much.

Of course, for the three Roy children, finally on the same side, the surprise is great. How did Logan know his plans? To the bewilderment of the audience and not to mention Shiv, it turned out that Tom hadn’t just arrived to tell Logan of his wife’s plans. Also, to put the counterweight of the scale on its side. With the unexpected betrayal, power again changes hands.

But while the plot closure is magnificent, there is a puzzling little detail in Succession. How has Tom managed not only to find Logan before his children but also to arrive before everyone else? If you remember the scene, Shiv called Tom and he was still at the wedding. In what way could he have shortened the path before everyone else and rushed not only to get there, but to tell Logan every detail of their conversation?

Also note that Shiv called Tom while he was on his way. That means that at least, he had a good distance of advantage. How has Tom managed to break the rules of physics so that he can become the center of all betrayals? Perhaps it is the error that shows that despite its impeccable script, Succession is also imperfect. Or at least, it has small points of mystery that it leaves to debate for its future fourth season.

