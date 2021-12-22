The ending of ‘Hawkeye’ is so satisfying, you couldn’t ask for more

In the final chapters of a series like Hawk Eye (Jonathan Igla, 2021) you can’t miss a second of footage. The energy that audiovisual composition requires in adventure shows in the Marvel Cinematic Universe does not allow it; Unless its creatives find it very cool to be left without the attention of the audience, always so fickle. For this reason, if the last scene of “Ronin” (1×05) confirmed us a legendary villain from New York, “So This Is Christmas?” (1×06) it starts with him.

Both planning of the first images, with a low focus of his gait and the end of his cane and the haunting soundtrack of Christophe Beck (WandaVision) and Michael Paraskevas (This World Won’t Break), as the threatening attitude that he breathes into him to Wilson Fisk or Kingpin the incarnation of Vincent D’Onofrio (JFK: Open Case) and his lines of dialogue seek to endow you with a superior status, that of the charisma of a narrative myth in the popular world of superhero stories. And it goes without saying that they get it to spare in the Disney Plus series.

A great villain for the final touch of ‘Hawkeye’

Marvel Studios | Disney plus

But this is not the only thing that the opening scene gives us; too corroborates our suspicions about the person responsible for the crime who snatches the delicious Armand Duquesne III (Simon Callow) from us in “Never Meet Your Heroes” (1×01), destabilizing Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and providing Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) the opportunity to back down about his reluctance to collaborate with someone new after the death of his beloved Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) in Avengers: Endgame (Joe and Anthony Russo, 2019).

This is a briefly touching moment, followed by another with an intense performance by Vincent D’Onofrio. An actor who contributes to his character greater emotional complexity than we would expect from a normal antagonist; according to the wishes of Jonathan Igla (Mad Men) and the producer Elisa Climent (Sorry for Your Loss), who had previously written “Hide and Seek” (1×02) and now signs the last libretto for Hawkeye with the showrunner. In addition, there is no doubt that they should take advantage of him because he only intervenes in the present episode.

Is Rhys thomas (Comrade Detective) who takes advantage of him, and had already been in charge of directing “Never Meet Your Heroes” and “Hide and Seek” and, after the work of Amber Templemore-Finlayson and Katie Ellwood, better known as Bert and Bertie (Kidding) , in “Echoes” (1×03), “Partners, Am I Right?” (1×04) and “Ronin”, the Welshman returns to put the finishing touch on Hawkeye. Thus, the television production in the Marvel Cinematic Universe miniseries, now available in full on Disney Plus, has been divided equally.

Satisfying action and a poignant close

Marvel Studios | Disney plus

On the other hand, choosing a score remixed classic, and another that reminds us of spy films or white-gloved thieves, for the subsequent intrigue sequence seems very reasonable. Especially because fits in with the comic tone that is assigned to the developed plans; and to skillful action choreographies in confrontations and stunts. And the Marvel Cinematic Universe returns to play games with a false enemy, as in Iron Man 3 (Shane Black, 2010) or WandaVision (Jac Schaeffer, 2021).

In this chapter of Hawkeye, they also insist on showing us what to include the role players live, those who are introduced to us in “Hide and Seek” and who have an active part again in “Partners, Am I Right?” , has been an indisputable success for the hilarity they cause. What is done with one of the most iconic objects of New York is a daring of a destructive Roland Emmerich (Independence Day), and the technology of the arrows of the two archers, a joy of little science fiction, enhanced by a showy slow motion.

One wonders, however, if Jonathan Igla will take it seriously. As another colleague from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the American Malcolm Spellman, in Falcon and the Winter Sunshine (2021); a miniseries that shares the style of the most human superhero fighting but not the decided sense of humor; which occurs in the closing section with the three-band focus. The confrontations satisfy us, and the way the fundamental ends is moving no kitsch. So, we must admit that we cannot ask much more of Hawkeye, another worthy installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney Plus.

