The European Commission will investigate the purchase of ARM by NVIDIA

The purchase of ARM by NVIDIA adds a new chapter in Europe, although it cannot be said to be a very surprising one. The European Commission announced that will conduct an “in-depth” investigation to determine whether the hypothetical approval of the agreement will harm competition and negatively impact the development of new technologies.

Undoubtedly, this is a very important setback for NVIDIA, which intended to close the deal by avoiding this instance. But European regulators consider that there are grounds to think that the purchase of ARM could be a problem for the semiconductor industry. Thus, it will be analyzed whether it is possible for price increases to occur, there is less variety of choice, and there is a drop in innovation.

“[…] The European Commission is concerned that the merged entity has the ability to restrict or downgrade access to ARM technology to suppliers of processor products with which NVIDIA may compete. The preliminary investigation suggests that the merged entity would also have the economic incentive to engage in strategies that could reduce competition in the market for the supply of processing products in different fields of application, “the official statement said.

In addition, in Europe they want to know if the purchase could lead those who license ARM developments today to opt out, citing concerns related to the use of sensitive information that NVIDIA – its competitor – could have access to. It is worth noting that, at the time, the British company stated that would use a “firewall” to prevent this from happening and maintain confidentiality; however, the last word is never said.

The European Commission also wants to know if it is possible for NVIDIA to redirect ARM’s dedicated research and development budget. This could be used to favor products that are more economically beneficial for them. And, at the same time, they could lead to projects related to other intellectual properties losing momentum.

NVIDIA will have to wait at least until March 2022 to see if it can buy ARM

Regulators acknowledge that NVIDIA has offered concessions and commitments to facilitate approval of the ARM purchase, however they consider them insufficient. Therefore, now the European Commission will have a period of 90 working days to stipulate whether or not to approve the acquisition. The final decision will be known on March 15, 2022.

However, not only the European Union has expressed concern on this issue. Let us remember that the United Kingdom intervened in the purchase and has been reluctant to face the outlook that – it considers – this business would cause. For this reason, they allege similar reasons to those of the Commission for carrying out their own investigation.

To this is added that the purchase proposed by NVIDIA must also receive approval in China. And all this occurs in a framework full of objections, both from big technology companies and from ARM’s own referents.

With regard to the investigation, the European Commissioner for Competition, Margrethe Vestager, stated the following:

Semiconductors are everywhere in the products and devices we use every day, as well as in infrastructures such as data centers. While ARM and NVIDIA do not compete directly, ARM’s intellectual property is an important input into products that compete with NVIDIA’s; for example, in data centers, automobiles, and the internet of things. […] Our research aims to ensure that companies active in Europe continue to have effective access to the technology necessary to produce state-of-the-art semiconductor products at competitive prices.

For now, NVIDIA should continue to await news. His intention was to close the purchase of ARM in a maximum of 18 months, a period that precisely ends in March 2022. If the Americans get the approval of the European Union, it could mean an important boost to achieve it in other parts of the world as well.