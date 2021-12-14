The first mission ‘, a continuation action show

When you hear someone despising system entertainment cinema, flee; very especially, if it is a professional critic, there are, there are. The simple reason to put our feet in the dust is that a film is not good or bad depending on whether it is part of the commercial batch of each film season or the one that is furthest from it, but rather on its own audiovisual virtues and narratives. So, with blissful snobs, who would be willing to denigrate such a decent affair as The King’s Man: The First Mission (Matthew Vaughn, 2021), some good earplugs.

Especially when its director, whom we know for producing other features of greater interest than his, such as Snatch: Pigs and Diamonds (Guy Ritchie, 2000), Eddie, the Eagle or Rocketman (Dexter Fletcher, 2015, 2019) and, of course, for making Layer Cake (Organized crime) [2004], Stardust (2007), Kick-Ass: Ready to Crush (2010), X-Men: First Class (2011) and the first two adapting the homonymous comics by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons (2012-2018), Kingsman: Secret Service (2014) and Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017), has managed to maintain the same good level in all three films.

Same energetic spirit as previous films in the series

20th Century

Audiences or analysts who sit down to watch The King’s Man: The First Mission are clear on what they expect from Matthew Vaughn, who has written the scripts for six of his seven feature films so far, giving you the control you can exercise over his work and, therefore, the responsibility he must assume for how it turns out is greater than that of other more mercenary colleagues, who do not get into the eleven-rod shirt of writing, the cinematographic skeleton. What we want from this prequel, we said, is an intrigue attractive and spectacular.

Fortunately, the Brit lives up to our humble expectations; And, if in Kingsman: Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circle we had dispatched two action thrillers in which the visual nerve and a cheeky comic streak are revealed as its most obvious characteristics, the new film in the saga insists on them for the enjoyment and enjoyment of the respectable. Perhaps, something less in the field of humor because it ends up revealing more solemn than the previous ones most of the time. But when he decides to make us laugh with absolute shame, he does not fail.

Rhys Ifans steals the role in ‘the King’s Man: The First Mission’

20th Century

Yes, in the other two films, Taron Egerton and Colin Firth were the leading couple as Eggsy Unwin and Harry Hart, in The King’s Man: The First Mission we have Ralph fiennes (The Red Dragon) and Harris Dickinson (Trust), who embody Orlando and Conrad Oxrofd with utmost dignity. Not inferior to that of his co-stars: Djimon Hounsou (In America), Gemma Arterton (Tamara Drewe), Daniel Brühl [Salvador (Puig Antich)] or Matthew Goode (Match Point) as Shola, Polly Wilkins, Erik Jan Hanussen and Morton.

As well as Charles Dance (Game of Thrones) playing Herbert Hitchener, Tom Hollander (Pirates of the Caribbean) in triplicate with his George VI of England, William II of Germany and Nicholas II of Russia or Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Anna Karenina) and Stanley Tucci (The Slevin Affair) playing Archie Reid and the United States Ambassador, who were almost passing by. But it deserves a separate mention Rhys Ifans as Grigori Rasputin; get with him one of his best built characters in its eccentricity and more memorable thus.

On the other hand, out of the sequences In the Matthew Vaughn franchise that remain in memory, there is no doubt that the ecclesial struggle in it is most remembered. Well, in The King’s Man: The first mission, which is not short of other military and multifocal quite powerful, the definitive one with the dark Russian mystic stands out as to occupy the same position, supported by the lively score of Dominic Lewis and Matthew Margeson (Kingsman: Secret Service). Nothing negligible in a long of this dramatic solidity and energy, which justify our recommendation.

