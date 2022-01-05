The fourth chapter of ‘the Expanse’ opens the door to unexpected possibilities

The Expanse has always amazed with its ability to stand up to uncertainty. In fact, during his seasons three and four, the notion of what Rocinante’s crew could expect was invaluable. Two chapters to the end of the story, the series surprises again and makes it clear that there may be something more after the final scene. Without a doubt, it is the chapter with the best dialogue and the one with the brightest structure so far. But, in particular, it is the one that allows us to analyze what could wait for the series later on.

To begin with, it is surprising that The Expanse has taken the liberty of taking direct references to the literary saga and its continuity. As fans already know, season six adapts the book “Ashes of Babylon”. One that, in the book series, is a turning point of considerable interest, being the door to a major time jump.

In episode four of The Expanse, the plot devoted almost six minutes to Admiral Duarte’s presentation. Such dedication to a character would not be surprising, unless it is one of the enemies to fear in future stories. With just six episodes of final seasons and a good number of unfinished narrative threads, what was the twist due to? Is it the announcement that this very short season is the preamble to something else?

Whether the mention of Duarte is something else or a merely anecdotal point, that review of the show’s internal mythology was of particular interest. If something has been of relevance during the last season of The Expanse, it has been his deep respect for his fans. A journey through old and new characters, through everything that encompasses such a broad perception of power and its most well-known settings.

Chapter Four of The Expanse begins with the direct consequences of saving the life of Marco Inaros (Keon Alexander). That Holden (Steven Strait) spared the commander of the Free Army is a complex point that the argument resolves with patience. After all, it is a declaration of intent. Why does Holden do such a thing?

Things get complicated when Clarissa Mao (Nadine Heimann) reveals to Amos Burton (Wes Chatham) that Holden made the decision to prevent Marco’s death. For Burton it is a controversial perception of authority on board, which brings a new tension between the team. Holden insists it was the right move, but the big question is: was it? Is Marco really just a piece on a strategy board or does something else move Holden; the hard point is debated over and over again during the chapter, making it clear that The Expanse is leading its final chapters toward a break?

Episode responds the dilemma with one of its customary touches of idealism. However, it is not too clear what is happening and, immediately, there is a crisis of authority in Rocinante. It is clear that the near end will have to open the debate on what happens in the crew, the decisions and the nature of evil.

These are, of course, common themes in The Expanse, but which, this time, take on a considerable resonance. Especially, when support to overthrow Marco increases and becomes increasingly dangerous. If before the destruction of the Earth had been a reason for debate and mourning, now it is a reflection of the future. And, especially, when the clumsiness of the leader is much more noticeable, worrisome and unpredictable.

All this, while the bombing at Ceres station makes General Secretary Christjen Avasarala (Shohreh Aghdashloo) insist on not dispersing his forces. Especially the allied fleet that hunts down Marco’s followers in The Belt. It is a complicated situation that requires obedience and passivity. Something that most Avasarala commanders do not accept for good. The tension mounts and it is clear that the entire series is headed for an epic showdown. One tough enough that letting whatever happens next in The Expanse, it will be a new awakening.

Also in Kirkwood student media