The great enmities in the world of cinema that no longer have a solution

By now and thanks to Ryan Murphy’s Feud you should already know: Bette Davis and Joan Crawford hated each other. The mutual animosity began on the set of What Happened To Baby Jane? by Robert Aldrich and spanned decades. And of course, that two stars of such stature signed one of the great enmities of the cinema turned into a considerable spectacle. There were rumors about the reason for the dispute, there was talk of professional jealousy, envy and even unrequited love. Lastly, Davis denied his hatred for Crawford.

By then, one was an old woman and the other had died. Few people believed the version that it was “a publicity stunt” much, but no one wanted to delve into the subject. The truth is that the enmity between the two showed to what extent a filming set can be a battlefield. One in addition to enormous complexity, because it usually involves a battle of egos and talent.

Of course, the great Hollywood divas are not the first, nor will they be the last, who have starred in tense moments on television and film. We leave you several of the great enmity of the cinema between actors that have almost always ended in a public, shameful and enduring confrontation.

Freddie Prinze Jr. vs. Kiefer Sutherland

This great enmity of the cinema is one of the most curious. Prinze Jr. is considered one of the gentlest men in Hollywood. Sutherland not so much, but at least he is known as talented and dedicated to the job. But it seems, Sharing a set became an uncomfortable experience for both of them.

After being part of season eight of series 24, Prince Jr. assured ABC News that he hated “every minute he spent with Sutherland.” The actor complained about the tension on set, his former colleague’s bad work habits and his “hellish behavior.” Sutherland simply replied that “he had enjoyed working with Prinze Jr.,” in addition to “wishing him well” according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Julia Roberts vs. Nick Nolte

The problems on the set of I Love Trouble (1994) by Charles Shyer sign this second great antagonism of cinema. Julia Roberts was at that time the most famous woman in the world and Nick Nolte was experiencing addiction problems. The decision to put both actors on set was a bomb that didn’t take long to explode. Julia Roberts detested the sometimes erratic behavior of her costar. For his part, Nolte complained about what he called the actress’s “excessive ego”.

In the end, the atmosphere of this great enmity of the cinema became so tense that it became known to the press. There were reports of public fights and even one so violent that the director had to intervene. In the end, the film was a critical and box office disaster.

George Takei vs. William Shatner

The famous actors of the original Star Trek series hated each other as soon as they met. So much so that there was tension on set throughout the seasons and in fact, the actor almost refused to participate in Star Trek 5. The reason? Prevent Shatner from directing it.

More than forty years later, this great enmity of cinema endures and the actors seem unable to share the same physical space. This great enmity of the cinema has transcended all kinds of media. Even when it came to a reconciliation, Takei made it clear that it was not something “easy to do.” The reason for such animosity? Seeming like Shatner’s outsized ego.

Tommy Lee Jones vs. Jim Carrey

The third installment of the first Batman movie trilogy brought in two supervillains from the comic. The Riddler and Harvey Dent / Two Faces Were the guests of honor in the strange Schumacher movie. But the director didn’t expect that casting decisions for both characters would make everything more complicated.

Tommy Lee Jones and Jim Carrey sealed one of the great feuds of cinema from day one on set. For one thing, Jones was apparently unable to bear Carrey’s performance. And on the other, the comedian did not tolerate the “condescending” attitude of his co-star. As he told the Howard Stern Show, Jones couldn’t stand him even when he tried a civilized approach. “I became the face of his pain,” Carrey said.

Paris Hilton vs. Tina Fey

In her first – and only – appearance on Saturday Night Live, Tina Fey starred in a bitter altercation with Hilton, which she outright insulted. When the incident was reported to the press, the comedian told the Howard Stern Show that it was a “creative misunderstanding.” However, the versions of various media assure that both celebrities argued on at least two occasions. And in one Fey lost patience and described Hilton as “an egotistical monster.”

