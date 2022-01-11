the great importance of the Dark Passenger for the end

The premise of Dexter (James Manos Jr., 2006-2013), the television fiction based on the novels by American Jeff Lindsay (2004-2015) about Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), is that of a forensic expert in blood spatter analysis who works for the Miami police and, in his spare time, gives free rein to his homicidal impulses as a serial killer. His adoptive father, Harry Morgan (James Remar), educated him when he heard about them to redirect them and kill only criminals and, thus, he thought that something positive would come out of such a horrible thing.

The origin of this Dark Passenger He is in a horrific episode of violence that he suffered as a child. Laura Moser (Sage Kirkpatrick), his biological mother, was a drug addict and police informant on drug trafficking and had an affair with Harry Morgan. Despite her concern about the danger to her two sons, Dexter and Brian (Christian Camargo), and herself, she continued in her post at the insistence of her lover. But the trafficker Santos Jiménez (Tony Amendola) found out what she was doing and, following the orders of Héctor Estrada (Néstor Serrano), killed her.

His actions to carry it out determined the future of Dexter Morgan and from Brian moser. In a shipping container, she was dismembered with a chainsaw. The two little ones were up front, and they couldn’t get out until the police found them. What’s more, As a result of the trauma, both developed their thirst for blood. But, while the protagonist had the rigid code of Harry Morgan, the other, the older brother whom he abandons for disturbed behavior, becomes the Ice Truck Killer and amputates limbs from his victims.

The consequences of the third baptism of blood in ‘Dexter: New Blood’

During Dexter’s first season, he takes care of his terrible brother, as well as Santos Jiménez in the second and Héctor Estrada in the seventh. But, to the chapter “The Getaway” (4×12) of the fourth, the fearsome Arthur Mitchell (John Lithgow), the Trinity Killer, takes revenge on him for teasing him with his false friendship and understanding and for his intentions to liquidate him. He uses his wife, Rita Morgan (Julie Benz) – formerly Bennett – to end his murderous cycle; and the protagonist of Michael C. Hall finds her bled out in the bathtub of the bathroom.

But he is not the only one there. The baby Harrison morgan (Jack Alcott), son of the two, is found stained with blood on the ground, and it seems that he has witnessed the way in which Arthur Mitchell has murdered his poor mother. And it is not until the episode “H Is for Hero” (1×04) of Dexter: New Blood (Clyde Phillips, 2021-2022), the sequel miniseries just finished in a splendid chapter, which confirm us the Dark Passenger that he also tortures him, like his father and his late uncle, and that he was provoked in similar circumstances.

Three Men and a Dark Passenger

“I think the show, in the last years of its original incarnation, lost its way,” said Clyde Phillips (You) in an interview with Variety magazine. “I was just looking into a future as far away as car headlights and I had broken the covenant with the audience that everything Dexter does has to be code compliant.” Because our favorite killer hurt innocent people in the last seasons of the original series. But the showrunner himself has included it as a dramatic element in Dexter: New Blood.

In the definitive scene about his pending accounts with Harrison Morgan, who explodes and accuses him of being the cause of his problems and the deaths of Rita, Debra (Jennifer Carpenter) and others, your child places you between a rock and a hard place because he has killed Sergeant Logan (Alano Miller), his wrestling coach in high school, and that does not fit the Harry Morgan code: the only solution is for him to turn himself in because he poses the same threat as those criminals he is dedicated to to chase. But Dexter Morgan is unwilling.

So, since Harrison will not allow him to flee and his father refuses to be executed in Florida for the Butcher of the Bay killings, the only solution, the only possible compromise between father and son at the end of Dexter: New Blood, is that the latter put an end to his life. A release for him, in any case. Because if Brian Moser had no scruples in his killing and Dexter Morgan may lose control despite the codeEven if it were not to abandon the young man again, he now believes himself capable of resisting the pressure of his Dark Passenger and respecting him. Poor deluded.

