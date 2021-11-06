The great Netflix documentary

The bulk of Netflix productions that have resonance tend not to have as critical a background as A Police Movie (Alonso Ruizpalacios, 2021). It is not that each success of the platform should be a complaint about a problem. But when the streaming service averts its gaze from fantasy or fictional stories to make room for others based on real events, its prestige grows.

That is not the only way to achieve it, of course. Mindhunter (David Fincher, 2017) and The Irishman (Martin Scorsese, 2019) also fulfill this effect, to cite two recent cases from different genres. They are compact productions and yet they do not have what A police movie does: the voice of real characters, of stories that the viewer will find close because they happen around the corner.

A police film is presented as a documentary and, at the same time, it is not. It could be recognized as a testimonial work, but the polyphony of voices heard through a single story elevates it to another level. It is a production in which different genres merge in favor of the story and entertainmentAlthough everything that happens is painful and uncomfortable, it is difficult to take your eyes off the screen.

A police movie: getting to know the insides of the Mexican police

The Netflix production, supported by the actors Mónica del Carmen, such as Teresa, and Raúl Briones, in the role of Montoya, tells how two policemen begin their careers. Unlike fictional stories, actors were part of the system at some point. If it were journalism, it could be defined as gonzo. This uncovers one of the layers of the story: as del Carmen and Briones advance in their training, they share different comments and reflections in a direct, fast-paced way.

These are two people outside the interests of those who join the police trying to get to know their world. They are seen from the beginning, in one of Alonso Ruizpalacios’ first directing tricks. The director does not hide them, but neither does he explain from the outset whether what is happening is real or fictitious. Between the jumps, the handling of the camera and the constant breaking of the fourth wall, the production aspires to take the viewer and seat him in an interrogation room. He achieves it.

By the time the observer realizes it, chances are they are already part of the story. At some point, you will have doubted about a policeman, he will have been ignored or suffered some abuse by cash. Alonso Ruizpalacios and David Gaytán, in their role as screenwriters, do not free the security forces from blame and they do not free them from blame. That is when the documentary tone emerges, exposing everything from mismanagement in the street to the different circumstances that condition the work of the police.

A documentary with regional resonance

The feeling with A Police Movie is that what happens in it does not happen only in Mexico. Precariousness, corruption, abuses of power, insecurity, among other topics touched on by the documentary, are not the exclusive heritage of that country. On the contrary, they appear to be badly deployed by much of the region. Alonso Ruizpalacios and David Gaytán tell a local story with so many edges and importance that it resonates on a continental scale.

One of the most important questions posed by this Netflix documentary is what the relationship between citizens and the police should be like. The answer seems obvious. But A Police Movie does not admit simple answers. Within complex social contexts, in which States have issues with their citizens, trust between one another is not sustained by symbolism.

In A police movie you can find multiple emotions because, despite the harshness of reality, she always allows a laugh or romance. Unlike several Netflix documentaries inspired by traumatic or grandiose stories, this one is about one that doesn’t need fame or additives to make an impact.