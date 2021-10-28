The Honor 50 will arrive in Europe with Google services

Two models from the Honor 50 series will finally be available at the european market, with Google services. These are the first smartphones of the company to get rid of the sanctions imposed by the United States during Donald Trump’s term on its former parent, Huawei.

Those restrictions greatly limited the appeal of Honor terminals outside of China. Well, these, in addition to the Google applications, prevented the functioning of the apps that the Google Play Services needed.

Of the three models presented in China, including a Pro, only two variants will arrive in Europe. We talk about Honor 50 and Honor 50 Lite. The latter, according to GSMArenaIt is apparently based on the Huawei Nova 8i and should not be confused with the Honor 50 SE.

These mobiles, in addition, have Snapdragon processors, something that had not happened to date, as the former sub-brand of Huawei always used HiSilion processors, designed in-house. But at the end of 2020, when it had already become independent, it turned out that it was negotiating with the American chipmaker.

What features do the Honor 50 and Honor 50 Lite have?

Characteristics Honor 50 Honor 50 Lite Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Screen AMOLED 6.57 inches, resolution 1080×2340 pixels, 120Hz IPS LCD 6.67 inches, resolution 1080×2376 pixels Storage 128GB and 256GB 128 GB Memoria RAM 8GB and 12GB 6 GB and 8 GB Battery 4.300mAh 4.300mAh Fast charge 66W 66W Rear camera 108 MP main + 8 MP ultra wide angle + 2 MP macro + 2 MP depth 64 MP main + 8 MP ultra wide angle + 2 MP macro + 2 MP depth Frontal camera 32 MP 16 MP Connectivity and navigation 5G, Wi-Fi , Bluetooth 5.2 y GPS Wi-Fi , Bluetooth 5.0 y GPS

The Honor 50 has a processor Snapdragon 778, a 5.57-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The terminal has a 4,300mAh battery and supports fast charging of up to 66W.

This phone also has a 108 MP main camera, one 8 MP (ultra wide angle) and two 2 MP (depth and macro). And if you like selfies, you can enjoy a front sensor of 32 MP.

The Honor 50 Lite has a 6.67-inch screen with a resolution of 1080×2376 pixels. The processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 manufactured in 6 nanometers. Does this chip look familiar to you? It is the same as the Huawei Nova 8, the terminal on which it would be based.

As for the photographic section, the Honor 50 Lite does not want to be left behind, at least in the number of sensors. This has a 64 MP main camera, one of 8 MP (ultra wide angle) and two of 2 MP (depth and macro). The front of the terminal has a 16 MP selfie camera.

How much will the new smartphones cost?

The new Honor smartphones will be offered in a wide range of European countries, including Spain, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy. Although there is no confirmed date yet, reservations would start soon.

The Honor 50 Lite will have a starting price of 299 euros for the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage configuration. His older brother will be offered from 529 euros and it will come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.