The impressive image about the second season of The Witcher

The premiere of the second season of The Witcher approaches. In one way or another, Netflix continues with its broadcast campaign. The series is one of the most important successes in its history, with an enormous amount of views and favorable reviews. The latter is not minor: it must be remembered that The Witcher it is the adaptation of a novel, something that does not always turn out as expected.

The trailer released in June of this year is now joined by an image shared by Empire. It is not the only recent novelty in relation to the series. We must not forget that, not long ago, it was released The Witcher: The Wolf’s Nightmare (The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf), an animated film that serves as a prequel to the series’ second season.

There is no doubt: The Witcher is one of the most important franchises today. His universe, expanded to other types of audiences through Netflix, reaches almost any type of audience that receives it, generally speaking, in a good way. That explains why, when faced with images like the following one, curiosity manifests itself automatically. The same is true for interpretations.

The new image of The Witcher: the most violent Geralt of Rivia

Geralt of Rivia, played by Henry CavillHe wears an outfit according to the aesthetics of the series. The bearing of a sword is not very new either. However, his eyes do not seem so normal.

From the outset, the first chapter is expected to have a confrontation between Geralt de Rivia and a monster. If so, it may be Nivellen, the character played by Kristofer Hivju. Although this name at first glance does not suggest too much, it may be that the followers of the universe of Game of Thrones remember him for his role as Tormund Giantsbane.

In any case, this is well within the initial assumptions regarding the series. While the above is verified or not, the image provided by Empire.

Some details about the second season of The Witcher

The second season it will have the same number of chapters as the previous one. At the moment, we have the title of seven of the eight episodes:

A Grain of Truth

Kaer Morhen

What Is Lost

Redanian Intelligence

Turn Your Back

Dear Friend

Voleth Meir

[Secreto]

The cast

The actors that will be part of the second season are:

Henry Cavill (Geralt de Rivia)

Freya Allan (Feature)

Anya Chalotra (Yennefer of Vengerberg)

Joey Batey (Jaskier)

Anna Shaffer (Triss Merigold)

Eamon Farren (Cahir)

MyAnna Buring (Tissaia)

Tom Canton (Filavandrel)

Lilly Cooper (Murta)

Jeremy Crawford (Yarpin Zigrin)

Mahesh Jadu (Vilgefortz)

Terence Maynard (Artorius)

Lars Mikkelson (Stregobor)

Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla Vigo)

Kim Bodnia (Vesemir)

Yasen Atour (Coën)

Paul Bullion (Lambert)

Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Eskel)

Aisha Fabienne Ross (Lydia)

Agnes Bjorn (Vereena)

Mecia Simson (Francesca).

The second season of The Witcher the next one opens December 17 exclusively on Netflix.