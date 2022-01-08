The James Webb has today made his latest deployment: his primary mirror

The James Webb space telescope ended today the last of the major deployments that were planned during its journey to the point L2 in which it will perform its function for the next few years. First he deployed the transmitting antenna, then the sunshade, later the secondary mirror and, finally, today he has done the same with the primary mirror.

All of this was folded, because otherwise it would have been impossible to fit everything into the ariane 5 rocket which was used for its propulsion. But luckily all the deployments have gone well and the James webb You are now ready to continue that journey that is scheduled to end on January 24th. Once at your destination, you will have almost six months ahead of you. adjusting your instruments to be able to work at full capacity.

But much of the most complicated will already be done. Once everything is ready, the human being will finally have a powerful eye on the Universe. A worthy Hubble’s successor that will bring the human gaze closer to space, much closer than any terrestrial telescope.

His primary mirror, the last great display of the James Webb

The James Webb Space Telescope, developed by scientists from the American, European and Canadian space agencies, started from the Kurú Spaceport, in French Guiana, the past December 25th. It was a very special Christmas for space lovers.

Since then, he has hardly had any rest days. After separating from the rocket that was used to give it a boost, it has been deploying the pieces that compose it, day after day. First was the transmitting antenna, through which you can send information to Earth twice a day.

The combination of primary and secondary mirrors will help send light to the James Webb’s instruments.

Later the parasol, which will keep your instruments at an optimal temperature for their operation, despite the proximity of the Sun. And, finally, you had to unfold the mirrors.

The supporting structure of secondary mirrors was deployed last January 5. Its function is very important, as is that of the primary mirror support deployed today. And, as explained by NASA, when the light from the distant universe hits the 18 primary mirrors of James Webb, it will be reflected and hit the smaller secondary mirror, which will direct the light onto your instruments. That will be what allows us to have that powerful eye on space.

The process carried out today has consisted of the complete deployment of the wings of the primary mirror, from its storage position to its operational position. Each wing contains three of the eighteen mirror segments. And it also has an engine that has been responsible for propelling an operation that has lasted more than three hours, from the moment the pins were opened to drop the wing and unfold the mirror until the wing has been fixed. Thus, at last, the great golden honeycomb of the James Webb has reached all its splendor. 20 years of work have ended successfully.

#NASAWebb is fully deployed! 🎉 With the successful deployment & latching of our last mirror wing, that’s:

50 major deployments, complete.

178 pins, released.

20+ years of work, realized. Next to #UnfoldTheUniverse: traveling out to our orbital destination of Lagrange point 2! pic.twitter.com/mDfmlaszzV – NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) January 8, 2022

An expensive operation that fortunately has gone well

Only the primary primary mirror deployed today has cost 10 billion dollars. The rest of the parts and instruments of the James Webb amount to a doubly astronomical sum. But it’s worth it, considering it’s the most powerful space telescope ever created. And that he is expected to carry out his role for at least 5-10 years.

It should be profitable. But for that, he must take the little steps that still lie ahead. Today’s has been a giant step, but his journey continues. We will continue to inform.

