the list of all winners

In February 2021 we thought that the Golden Globes ceremony was atypical because actresses Tina Fey (Rockefeller Plaza) and Amy Poehler (Parks and Recreation) presented it from New York, one o’clock, and at The Hotel The Beverly Hilton of Los Angeles, the other, and the nominees telematically intervened in it. But that of the 2022 Golden Globes, that of the seventy-ninth edition, it is so much so that we cannot even see it retransmitted due to the controversies surrounding the organizing entity and the boycott to which it is being subjected.

Thus, only the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association attend the ninety-minute gala in the same hotel, without the usual artists who usually attend, or other journalists and not even the nominees or their representatives. And, to make matters worse, NBC canceled the usual broadcast, which has not been taken up by any other network because it owns the television rights. With what we are getting to know the winners of the Golden Globes 2022 through the HFPA page or its social networks to keep you informed about it.

Golden Globes 2022: nominations and awards

Succession (5 nominations, 2 awards).Belfast (7 nominations, 1 award).West side story Y Ted lasso (4 nominations, 1 award).Charm Y The Squid Game (3 nominations, 1 awardThe Power of the Dog (7 nominations) The Williams Method, Don’t Look Up, Licorice Pizza, Pose and The Morning Show (4 nominations) Dune and Only Murders in the Building (3 nominations) Mare of Easttown, Secrets of a married couple and WandaVision (2 nominations).

Best Dramatic Film

Belfast, by Kenneth Branagh, CODE, by Sian Heder, Dune, by Denis Villeneuve, The Williams Method, by Reinaldo Marcus Green, The Power of the Dog, by Jane Campion.

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Cyrano, by Joe Wright. Don’t Look Up, by Adam McKay. Licorice Pizza, by Paul Thomas Anderson. Tick, tick… Boom !, by Lin-Manuel Miranda. West Side Story, by Steven Spielberg.

Best director

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast, Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog, Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter, Steven Spielberg, West Side Story, Denis Villeneuve, Dune.

Best screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson, for Licorice Pizza.Kenneth Branagh, for Belfast.Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog Adam McKay for Don’t Look Up Aaron Sorkin for Being the Ricardos

Best Dramatic Actress

Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos Lady Gaga for The Gucci House Kristen Stewart for Spencer

Best Dramatic Actor

Mahershala Ali, for The Swan Song; Javier Bardem, for Being the Ricardos; Benedict Cumberbatch, for The Power of the Dog; Will Smith, for The Williams Method; Denzel Washington, for Macbeth.

Best Actress, Musical or Comedy

Rachel Zegler for West Side Story Alan Haim for Licorice Pizza Emma Stone for Cruella Jennifer Lawrence for Don’t Look Up Marion Cotillard for Annette

Best Actor in a Musical Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, for Don’t Look Up. Peter Dinklage, for Cyrano. Andrew Garfield, for tick, tick… Boom! Cooper Hoffman, for Licorice Pizza. Anthony Ramos, for In a New York neighborhood.

Best Supporting Actress

Caitriona Balfe, for Belfast.Ariana DeBose, for West Side Story.Kirsten Dunst, for The Power of the Dog, Aunjanue Ellis, for The Williams Method, Ruth Negga, for Chiaroscuro.

Best Supporting Actor

Ben Affleck, for The Tender Bar, Jamie Dornan, for Belfast, Ciarán Hinds, for Belfast, Troy Kotsur, for CODA, Kodi Smit-McPhee, for The Power of the Dog.

Best animated film

Encanto, by Byron Howard, Jared Bush and Charise Castro Smith.Flee, by Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Luca, by Enrico Casarosa, Ray and the Last Dragon, by Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada and Paul Briggs, My Sunny Maad, by Michaela Pavlátová.

Best foreign film

Compartment No. 6, of Juho Kuosmanen (Finland).Drive My Car, by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Japan).It was the hand of God, by Paolo Sorrentino (Italy) A hero, by Asghar Farhadi (Iran). Parallel mothers, by Pedro Almodóvar (Spain).

Best Original Soundtrack

Best Original Song

Dixson and Beyoncé, for “Be Alive”, from The Williams Method. Lin-Manuel Miranda, for “Two Little Caterpillars”, by Encanto. Van Morrison, for “Down to Jouy”, from Belfast.Carole King, Jennifer Hudson and Jamie Hartman , for “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)”, by Respect.Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, for “No Time to Die”, from No Time to Die.

Best Dramatic Television Series

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

The Great by Tony McNamara (Hulu) Hacks by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky (HBO Max) Murders in the Building Only by John Hoffman and Steve Martin (Hulu) Reservation Dogs by Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo (FX and Hulu). Ted Lasso, by Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Bill Lawrence and Jason Sudeikis (Apple TV +).

Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Dopesick: The Story of an Addiction, by Danny Strong (Hulu). American Crime Story: The Lewinsky Affair, by Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski, Sarah Burgess, and Tom Rob Smith (FX). The Housekeeper, by Molly Smith Metzler (Netflix). Mare of Easttown by Brad Ingelsby (HBO) The Underground Railroad by Barry Jenkins (Amazon Prime Video)

Best Dramatic Actress

Uzo Aduba, for In Therapy (HBO). Jennifer Aniston, for The Morning Show (Apple TV +). Christine Baranski, for The Good Fight (Paramount +). Elisabeth Moss, for The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu). Mj Rodríguez, for Pose (FX).

Best Dramatic Actor

Brian Cox, for Succession (HBO). Lee Jung-jae, for The Squid Game (Netflix). Billy Porter, for Pose (FX).Jeremy Strong, for Succession (HBO).Omar Sy, by Lupine (Netflix).

Best Actress, Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, for Hacks (HBO Max) .Tracee Ellis Ross, for Black-ish (ABC) .Elle Fanning, for The Great (Hulu) .Issa Rae, for Insecure (HBO) .Jean Smart, for Hacks (HBO Max) .

Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, for Black-ish (ABC) .Nicholas Hoult, for The Great (Hulu). Steve Martin, for Only Murders in the Building (Hulu). Martin Short, for Only Murders in the Building (Hulu).Jason Sudeikis, by Ted Lasso (Apple TV +).

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, for Secrets of a Marriage (HBO). Cynthia Erivo, for Genius: Aretha (National Geographic). Elizabeth Olsen, for WandaVision (Disney +). Margaret Qualley, for The Assistant (Netflix). Kate Winslet, for Mare of Easttown (HBO).

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Paul Bettany, for WandaVision (Disney +). Oscar Isaac, for Secrets of a Marriage (HBO) .Michael Keaton, for Dopesick: Story of an Addiction (Hulu) .Ewan McGregor, for Halston (Netflix) .Tahar Rahim, for The Serpent (Netflix).

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series, or Movie Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge, for The White Lotus (HBO), Kaitlyn Dever, for Dopesick: The Story of an Addiction (Hulu), Andie MacDowell, for The Housekeeper (Netflix).Sarah Snook, for Succession (HBO).Hannah Waddingham, by Ted Lasso (Apple TV +).

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series, or Movie Made for Television

Billy Crudup for The Morning Show (Apple TV +) Kieran Culkin for Succession (HBO) Mark Duplass for The Morning Show (Apple TV +) Brett Goldstein for Ted Lasso (Apple TV +)Or Yeong-su, for The Squid Game (Netflix).

