The Mobile World Congress trembles: Sony will not attend in person

The Mobile World Congress in Barcelona seems to follow the same path as the CES in Las Vegas, whose face-to-face participation has been impacted by the evolution of the omicron variant. Sony has been the first company to confirm that they will not attend the Barcelona mobile phone world congress according to ‘Ser Catalunya. At least, it will not do it in person, so this year the Japanese manufacturer will not have a stand in one of the spacious Halls of the Fira de Barcelona.

Sony alleges its decision to a bad evolution of the pandemic, as confirmed in previous editions. In Spain, the peak of infections due to the variant initially discovered in South Africa continues to rise, despite the fact that the severity is considerably less. It is also unknown if Sony will attend virtually. In other words, presenting its novelties in the MWC macro, but through an online launch event. In fact, the Japanese company It wasn’t even on the list of confirmed exhibitors by the GSMA, the organizing company of the event.

The organizer of the Mobile World Congress has not commented on the matter, and other companies that have already confirmed their attendance at the world telephony fair have not revealed whether this year they will bet on an online format instead of a physical one, as in the previous two editions. The MWC, in addition, keep its date for February 28or. It is difficult to calculate the evolution of the pandemic by then, although the WHO highlights that during the next 8 weeks the number of infected Europeans will grow by up to 50%.

What is clear is that the panorama of the Mobile World Congress looks very similar to that of CES, the electronics fair that took place between January 8 and 5 in Las Vegas. The event, marked by the increase in COVID cases, had cancellations even a few days before its start. Amazon, T-Mobile, Meta, and other firms that usually have a strong presence, decided to bet on an online format in order to guarantee the safety of employees and attendees.

Companies such as Samsung, Huawei, Oppo, Meta (Facebook), Google, LG, etc. remain on the list of exhibitors at the Mobile World Congress. Also operators such as Telefónica, Orange or Vodafone, who usually have stands in the central hall of the Fira pavilion located in L’Hospitalet de Llobregat.

