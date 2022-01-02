The most anticipated films of 2022

If 2021 was the year of the great recovery of films in the cinema after the pandemic, the 2022 promises to be the one to sustain that growth at all levels. In particular, with a wide and varied offer that supports an astonishing series of views on all kinds of genres. From long-awaited returns, remakes, reboots to new proposals. There is everything in a wide film calendar full of possibilities.

But in addition to that, it is the reaffirmation that the film world is much more powerful than ever. That, despite the tough competition with streaming and especially, the possibility of simultaneous premieres. By 2022 it is likely that the battle between virtual cinema and that of seats will still be an important point. Also, the relevance of the room when understanding the world of cinema.

Whatever your vision or expectation about the future of the film world, in 2022 you will have multiple options to choose from. We leave you a review of the great premieres that await you a few weeks away. The cinema returned and with all its power. And the best thing is that this ensures all kinds of surprises in no time.

Scream by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett

The fifth installment (or reboot, depending on how you look at it), of the classic from ’96 arrives to show that the power of the original is still intact. Much more when the intention of the film is pay direct homage to the power of Wes Craven’s film. This is a risky experiment – especially after the poor results of the sequels – but also one that shows interest in the slasher.

The Batman by Matt Reeves

Robert Pattinson inherited the mask of the Gotham hero and is about to show his darkest side. This reimagining of DC’s favorite antihero comes with an all-star cast and an extraordinary script. Partially based on the Batman comicby Darwyn Cooke, the film will explore Bruce Wayne and his dark alter ego from its inception. At the same time, he will show his facet as a detective, halfway between a vigilante and a man with a thirst for revenge. Will you miss it?

Downton Abbey: A New Era by Simon Curtis

The return of television’s most beloved nobles is the immediate follow-up to the 2019 hit movie. Again, the Crawleys will return to narrate the vicissitudes of their family, in the company of a large group of extraordinary characters. Whether you are a lover of the series and the first movie or if you are just curious, this is a good choice for an atypical drama. One also, with large doses of humor, a discreet social commentary and an elegant visual section.

The Lost City by Aaron Nee and Adam Nee

Sandra Bullock is back in comedy and that’s always good news. On this occasion, the actress plays a romance novelist who begins a crazy adventure in the company of Channing Tatum. Too similar to many premises of the genre? We leave you a point of value: it is also a satire of the most absurd of literary and cinematographic romance.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore by David Yates

The way of the third part of the, in theory, pentalogy based on the original work of JK Rowling, has been crashed. With dozens of problems, rewrites of the script, in the midst of the controversy and the indifference of the fans, he arrives at the cinema without having them all with him. But despite that, the film constitutes in itself a cinematographic curiosity that tries to close (for now) a story full of problems. Will the film restore the luster to Rowling’s work?

The Northman by Robert Eggers

The new film from the director of The Witch and the unclassifiable The Lighthouse, is a historical thriller of astonishing visual beauty. Or so his shocking first trailer has shown. With Alexander Skarsgård as a Viking prince, it is a journey through darkness, magic and a type of folkloric terror of considerable beauty. One of the great releases for horror lovers of 2022.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent by Tom Gormican

Do youWhat can be better than Nicolas Cage in another of his cinematographic oddities ?; Nicolas Cage playing himself in a movie about Nicolas Cage! If you thought you had seen it all, this absurd, extravagant movie that we all want to see, will hit theaters in 2022.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness by Sam Raimi

Marvel’s great cinematic event promises the full arrival of the multiverse. Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) must face the consequences of the breaking of the sacred timeline and also his own demons and doubts. As if that wasn’t enough apparently it will include multiversal monsters and all kinds of alternate versions of the franchise’s most beloved characters. And as the icing on the cake, the visit of Supreme Doctor Strange, the dark, tormented and violent version of the Supreme Wizard.

Jamie Suk’s Legally Blonde 3

Elle Woods returns to the movies! And he does it at the best possible time for his character. There are not many details of the plot yet, but it is clear that the great symbol of the girl power of the ’90s returns in all its pink and giggling power. What will the beloved character of Reese witherspoon in the middle of the post #Metoo era?

Top Gun: Maverick by Joseph Kosinski

Tom Cruise returns to one of his iconic characters in this sequel reboot for fans of the first film. In fact, Kosinski’s film has been described as a tribute to the character and to the spirit of the original production. As an emotional detail, the plot also includes Goose’s son (Anthony Edwards) played by Miles Teller.

Jurassic World Dominion by Colin Trevorrow

With dinosaurs free around the world, the time has come to face the threat appropriately. And what better way to do it in the company of the original cast of the franchise ?; for the occasion, Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum return in their already iconic roles. What can we expect from the closing of this strange trilogy? At least comfortable shoes for Bryce Dallas Howard.

Lightyear by Angus MacLane

Voiced by Chris Evans, the (fictional) astronaut on which Buzz Lightyear’s toy line was based hits theaters. Is about a curious meta vision about one of PIXAR’s favorite characters. Will there be a few more in the future?

Thor: Love and Thunder by Taika Waititi

The fourth film about the adventures of the god of Thunder arrives to become (according to its director) Marvel’s first genuine love story. Chris Hemsworth again plays the prince of Asgard, who will start a new life after losing everything in his life. And this time, it seems that she will also have to face the unthinkable: that her powers (and title) are stopped by Natalie Portman.

Nope by Jordan Peele

There is not much information about the plot of the horror film from the director of Get Out and Us yet, but surely, it will not disappoint anyone. The bet includes what seems like another twisted story with political commentary and a cast led by Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya. Good guarantees for a story at least, great performances.

Black Adam by Jaume Collet-Serra

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson finally arrives in the world of superheroes, in a role that he claimed “was born to play.” No plot details (beyond being based on the created character Otto Binder and CC Beck) there is still a lot to speculate. But one thing is for sure: The Rock made it to the role he fought for years, which must be something to see.

Mission: Impossible 7 by Christopher McQuarrie

The seventh great adventure of this elegant action franchise, comes after a filming full of obstacles and several delays. But it certainly seems like the wait was worth it. The film is the immediate sequel to Fallout and will reprise the action from the point of view of Cruise’s character. A new chapter of one of those incombustible phenomena that continue to amaze Hollywood.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin Thompson

After the success of his first and iconic part, the return of Miles Morales in the cinema was a matter of time. But now, the sequel also promises to take the multiverse premise to a new level, with perhaps the most daring animation project. On this occasion, Miles will also be accompanied by Miguel O’hara (Oscar Isaac), the spider-man of the year 2044. Filmed at the same time as its sequel, it promises perhaps the great superhero movie of the year.

Halloween Ends by David Gordon Green

The end of the Gordon Green trilogy arrives in 2022 and promises to be a finishing touch for an irregular but attractive story. And while Halloween Kills puzzled rather than interested fans, Michael Myers’ journey finale promises to live up to the challenge of expectations.

The Flash by Andrés Muschietti

Postponed a dozen times and about to disappear in the middle of failed plans, the story of Barry Allen will finally reach the cinema. In addition, it will have an addition: the possibility let DC create their own multiverse. At least, the announced presence of Michael Keaton promises more than one surprise in this regard.

James Cameron’s Avatar 2

And finally after more than a decade of continuous delays, script rewrites and cutting edge technology, The sequel to the 2009 hit arrives. More ambitious in all respects than the original, the film promises to remind the cinematic world of James Cameron’s power as a creator.

Disappointment Blvd by Ari Aster

The third film from the creator of Hereditary and Midsommar will arrive with a sinister little story, headed by Joaquín Phoenix. When a man suffering from agoraphobia tries to return home after a harrowing night, it will be the beginning of a terrifying story. Will Aster complete his strange vision of the supernatural? We’ll see.

Aquaman and the Lost kingdom by James Wang

James Wan returns to the world of superheroes with the immediate sequel to his 2018 hit Aquaman. On this occasion, the King of Atlantis must face his brother, in full conspiracy against the crown.

Wakanda Forever by Ryan Coogler

The film has a considerable weight on the shoulders. On the one hand, having the responsibility of being a sequel at the height of the first film and honoring Chadwick Boseman. On the other, passing the Black Panther mantle in a meaningful and respectful way. But the movie has seen hundreds of problems, including the scandal surrounding actress Letitia Wright. Could it be all that it wants? Only time will tell.

Also in Kirkwood student media