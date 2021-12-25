Another year is over and, fortunately, we can say that we had the opportunity to enjoy great video games. All platforms, without exception, had interesting proposals that made us stay glued to the screen for many hours. Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart, Returnal, Metroid Dread, Deathloop, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite are some of the best proposals of 2021. However, now it is time to look towards the immediate future.

Although a year has passed since the launch of the latest generation consoles, it is already a custom that the best games, those that mark generations, begin to arrive from the second year. Consequently, for a long time Many people view 2022 as the one that will mark the true launch of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S. Without forgetting, of course, that the Nintendo Switch does not intend to take your foot off the gas.

Due to the launches that are already confirmed, as well as possible surprises that we will know as the year progresses, it is allowed to get excited about the extraordinary year that we have ahead. So, in this post we will share with you the most anticipated games of 2022. The titles have been selected not only for the excitement they have generated among players, but also for their influence on the industry and platforms in particular.

Elden ring

The first place on the list could not be other than Elden Ring. The new of Hidetaka miyazaki, which this time has the support of George RR Martin (author of A Song of Ice and Fire) to enrich the lore, he made himself wait many years. At some point we thought that the project would not see the light of day and now we are only two months away from being able to enjoy it.

Elden Ring is an RPG that takes us to The Lands Between, a open world fantasy whose dimensions are gigantic. True to Miyazaki’s previous works, we will have to face all kinds of enemies and challenging creatures, including a wide variety of final bosses. Obviously, at your disposal you will have a robust combat system and spells to face the rivals. The game will be available on February 25 on PlayStation, Xbox and PC consoles.

Horizon Forbidden West

Sony’s original plan was to launch ‌Horizon Forbidden West by the end of 2021. However, the pandemic hurt the development schedule and the launch was delayed until 2022. Fortunately, the additional development time has served to polish multiple details, thus managing to deliver a game that meets the quality standards of PlayStation. The trailers we’ve seen so far are proof that an unmissable adventure is coming. We couldn’t omit it from our list of the most anticipated games of 2022.

‌Horizon Forbidden West will once again bet on a open world, this time located on the west coast of the United States. The setting is accompanied by new robotic creatures, so Aloy, who repeats as the protagonist, must study their movements and identify their weak points. The game introduces multiple mechanics, skills, tools, and weapons to withstand the onslaught of the region. ‌Horizon Forbidden West will be available from 18th of February on PS4 and PS5.

Starfield

If during 2021 Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite were the Xbox banners, in 2022 it will be Starfield. Its development is the responsibility of Bethesda Game Studios, which just in 2021 joined Xbox Game Studios to become a first-party team. Although to date we still do not see a progress with gameplay, the details we know so far are enough to attract the attention of the lovers of space adventures and science fiction.

As explained from Bethesda, Starfield is basically a The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim set in space. In other words, an RPG with a robust progression and decision system. Of course, exploration will also play a fundamental role, as the player will have the freedom to visit various planets. The latter, by the way, have their own stories to tell, so you can expect an extensive and varied narrative. Starfield arrives on November 11th to Xbox Series X | S and PC. Eye, it will be included in Xbox Game Pass.

Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Barring an unfortunate surprise, we will finally be able to play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild during 2022. It is not a minor issue, it is the first time a franchise title has a direct continuation. Yes, we will return to the kingdom of Hyrule, however this time there will be new locations and puzzles to be solved. It also seems that a good part of the adventure will take place in the skies. What does the above imply? Well, the introduction of new mechanics.

From what we could see in his first gameplay trailer, Link will be able to traverse platforms, for example. Also, although it is not confirmed, it is likely that the game offers a cooperative mode to play with Zelda and Link. We would not be surprised by this novelty, since Nintendo is looking to boost its online platform and this would be an ideal proposal to do so. It should be remembered that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, whose final title will be revealed in the coming months, does not have a specific release date yet.

God of War Ragnarök

The list of the most anticipated games of 2022 could not end without the most important title of PlayStation for the following year. We are talking, of course, about God of War Ragnarök. His predecessor was so good, both playable and narrative, that millions of players want to know the fate of Kratos and Atreus. The characters unleashed the Ragnarök, the end of the world in Norse mythology, then you can already get an idea of ​​the adversity that is coming.

One villain who will complicate our stay in Midgard is himself Thor, son of Odin. However, we cannot forget Freya, who seeks revenge after the death of his son, Baldur. Regarding the gameplay, the lower preview let us see movements that were not available in the previous installment. However, there will surely be many more that you will have to learn. God of War Ragnarök no release date yet, but it will come to PS4 and PS5.

