The most chaotic shootings in film history

The film Cleopatra (1963), by Joseph L. Mankiewicz, had a chaotic shoot and so inordinately expensive that it went down in history. It involved building a millionaire set that doubled the budget, and its protagonists they found themselves in a worldwide scandal. But the romance between Liz Taylor and Richard Burton was the least of all problems in a nightmare shoot. Decades later, even operators and technicians would talk about the tension, disorder and chaos on set.

Of course, it is not the only similar shoot. For Titanic, James Cameron forced his actors to submerge for hours under freezing water, sparking a flu epidemic. Stanley Kubrick harassed actress Shelley Duvall to terror and gave her a nervous breakdown while filming The Shining. Tim Burton demanded liters of real chocolate to film various scenes for his version of The Chocolate Factory. In the end, excesses and disorder in the midst of gigantic filming are usually inevitable. But without a doubt, some are tougher than others.

We tell you three of the worst and most chaotic filming in history and how they became the worst nightmare of their actors. Although in the end they all had a (more or less) happy ending, their stories went down in the annals of Hollywood’s weirdest stories.

Gladiator by Ridley Scott

Today, the film is a classic, but according to its protagonist, filming was chaos from start to finish. To begin with, the film did not have a script, but was written as the plot progressed. A situation that puzzled the actors and technicians until Crowe himself made the decision to bring together three screenwriters and sketch the story.

As if that wasn’t enough, there were tensions, arguments and considerable delay in the construction of the set. With the death of Oliver Reed the tension increased threefold and everything seemed to get out of control. Years later, Scott would confess that it was “an experiment that could end badly.”

The Wizard of Oz, by Victor Fleming (and four other directors)

This gargantuan project turned into a production nightmare when the director Richard Thorpe was fired two weeks after starting. A chaotic shoot from the hand of its directors. The reason? The “innocent touch” that he gave to a story whose protagonist was in his early twenties. Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer wanted a show for all audiences, but with the intention of attract a teenage audience. Thorpe was enraged by the pressure and ended up leaving the set to later be fired.

He was replaced by George Cukor, to prevent production from being completely stopped, but whose schedule did not allow him to continue. So Mervin Leroy was hired, who was also fired for creative disagreements. Eventually, Victor Fleming took over the reins of the project, but only until filming began for Gone with the Wind. By then, it was King Vidor who finished filming.

Apocalypse Now by Francis Ford Coppola

From the change of location from Vietnam to the Philippines, the destruction of the locations by a hurricane to the behavior of Coppola. The chaotic shooting of one of the great classics of cinema almost gives smash filming in the first three weeks. Especially when the total cost of production increased exponentially after the manager started make crazy decisions during filming.

Coppola insisted on replacing Harvey Keitel with Martin Sheen, leading to considerable delay and complaints from production. Sheen, then an unknown actor, It was not the immediate choice for a film of such magnitude. But Coppola insisted and continued to do so, even when the actor fell ill due to the Philippine weather. At the same time, he made radical changes to the script and demanded a specific perspective that increased the cost by almost two million dollars.

By then, the director became obsessed with achieving a perfect work despite the rapidly increasing budget and discomfort of the studio. There were discussions, fights and even rumors of a momentary abandonment of Coppola from the filming. In the end, this chaotic shoot lasted two endless years.

