The most interesting series of the three

After the tremendous catastrophe that occurred in the chapter “The Beginning” (6×16) of Fear the walking dead (Robert Kirkman and Dave Erickson, since 2015), with probable repercussions for the entire zombie franchise, our greatest curiosity was to know the environmental situation in which the protagonists move.

And, now that we’re seeing it from “The Beacon ”(7×01) And if the hecatomb of the undead that had swept the Earth seemed devastating enough, which achieves this orange hell ─formidable, the photograph of Fernando Argüelles (Prison Break) and Jan Richter-Friis (Mute witness) ─ is the repera in that sense.

The nuclear horror joins that of the walking corpses for a highly apocalyptic picture, through which a new character walks, the Will of Gus Halper (Dickinson). His solo misadventures, soon interrupted by the men of Colman Domingo’s grown Victor Strand (The Knick), are exposed with decent and quiet sobriety that characterizes other similar sequences of Fear the walking dead.

Victor Strand does more than just go back to his old ways

This ladino antihero has been dragging his ambiguity since we met him in the episode “Cobalt” (1×05). And one would have thought that his time to pivot between selfishness and sincere camaraderie was over after season three; although we assume that the Daniel Salazar of Rubén Blades (Down the curtain) would have a lot to say about it. But a lethal decision that he makes in “Welcome to the Club” (6×02) and another not very different from “USS Pennsylvania” (6×15) had indicated to us that perhaps he was going back to the old ways.

“The Beacon”, directed by Michael E. Satrazemis (Lore), which to date has dealt with eighteen chapters of Fear the walking dead, including the later one, and seventeen others from the mother series (Frank Darabont and Angela Kang, since 2010), sadly confirms it. Will he become the new villain or is that honor reserved for him? showrunners Ian Goldberg and Andrew Chambliss (Once upon a time), who write the script here and in “Six Hours” (7×02), to the mysterious Stalkers? The public will not take long to see it.

On the other hand, the sequence of the lighthouse and the fearsome zombies in the mist is one of the best of the episode, and with it one of the greatest virtues of this television fiction is repeated: its ease of offering us the usual dangerous tessitura in curious places, which usually have neither The walking dead nor, of course, his second spin-off, The Walking Dead: World Beyond (Scott M. Gimple and Matthew Negrete, since 2020). And the last twist, after the emotional confidences to mislead us, brings us closer to an answer about our fears for Victor Strand.

‘Fear the Walking Dead’ wants to make amends for a mistake

“Six Hours” insists on showing the devastated landscape and the idea of ​​the purest desolation, aggravated by the desperate cry of a baby. AND, Grace Mukherjee’s state of mind by Karen David (Castle) result so credible in its details, as Ian Goldberg and Andrew Chambliss have written and thanks to the interpretation of the actress, it could almost be diagnosed.

Confrontations in these apocalyptic circumstances, on the other hand, can be psychologically devious as in this chapter; and the turns they propose to us, just as reasonable, coherent and tragic as here. The scene he ends with announces that they are going to compensate ourselves in some way for wasting a character as juicy as Émile Laroux by Demetrius Grosse (Westworld) in “The End Is the Beginning” (6×01). All of the above, Fear the walking dead It remains, since season four and according to the others in progress, the most interesting and best elaborated series of the zombie franchise.