The move from Facebook to Meta is not only because of its reputation or the metaverse: it is an industrial change

You may have read dozens of articles about the Facebook name change since Thursday, that from now on will be called Meta. Mark Zuckerberg’s almost stubborn bet on the mertaverse has been read as a flight forward to escape his umpteenth scandals and reputational crises. From Cambridge Analytica now more than three years ago to Facebook Papers.

But the switch from Facebook to Meta also means that Facebook Meta pivots from its most profitable businesses now, social media with Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp and its advertising business towards the incipient Virtual and Augmented Reality market that Oculus represents.

It’s an industrial change because, although Facebook continues to deliver scandal-proof economic results, the social media market for them appears to be stagnating. Facebook (the social network) has long since stopped attracting young users and Instagram, while experiencing its heyday, may be a future reflection of what its parent network was.

Facebook is long overdue

The week in which Facebook presented its new name, an internal analysis also came to light through The Verge that made it clear that Facebook was on the decline when it came to attracting young audiences.

According to internal papers, adolescent users of the Facebook app in the United States had declined 13 percent since 2019 and were forecast to fall 45 percent over the next two years, driving an overall decline in daily users in the market. most lucrative advertising company. Young adults in their 20s and 30s were expected to decline 4 percent over the same period. To make matters worse, the younger the user, the less they regularly engaged with the app. The message was clear: Facebook was losing traction with the younger generations rapidly.

The “aging problem is real”the researcher wrote in an internal note. They predicted that if “fewer and fewer teens choose Facebook as they age,” the company would face a more “severe” decline in young users than it had previously anticipated.

Documents show Facebook views its aging user base as an existential threat to the long-term health of its business.

The documents show that Facebook views its aging user base as an existential threat to the long-term health of its business and is desperately trying to correct the problem with little indication that its strategy will work. If it does not correct course, the social network could, for the first time, lose an entire generation. And while Instagram is still incredibly popular with teens, Facebook’s own data shows that they are starting to use it less.

Facebook’s struggle to attract users under the age of 30 has been ongoing for years, dating back to as early as 2012. But according to the documents, the problem has only recently worsened. And the stakes are high. Although famous for having started out as a networking site for college students, employees have predicted that the app’s aging audience – now nearly 2 billion daily users – has the potential to further alienate young people, cutting back on young people. future generations and putting a ceiling on future growth.

The unsuccessful plans to attract the youngest

Photo by Greg Bulla on Unsplash

The problem explains why the company has put so much interest in attracting young people and even tweens to its main app and Instagram, creating teams dedicated to young people to serve them. In 2017, he released a standalone Messenger app for kids, and her plans for a kids’ version of Instagram were shelved recently after the scandals.

These internal Facebook papers also show that employees estimated that teens spend 2-3 times more time on TikTok than on Instagram, and that Snapchat is the preferred method for young people to communicate with their best friends.

“Most young adults perceive Facebook as a place for people in their 40s and 50s”, according to internal research. “Young adults perceive content as boring, misleading and negative. They often have to put aside irrelevant content to get to what matters, ”it continued.

One “particularly worrying trend,” according to one of the slides, was that the time young Americans spent on the Facebook app had decreased from the period before the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year, when their use of the services Facebook momentarily skyrocketed across the board. Another slide outlined how to “address the existing engagement gap” between younger and older users, saying that those over 30 in the US spent, on average, 24 minutes more a day on Facebook than younger users. .

Instagram fared better with young people, with full saturation in the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Japan and Australia. But there are still reasons for concern. Teen posts had fallen 13% since 2020 and “remains the most worrying trend,” the researchers noted, adding that increased TikTok use by teens meant that “we are probably wasting our entire quota of time.”

And now, the Metaverse

Although Facebook continues to generate record results every time it must account for its income, data like this reveal that its business model is trending towards recession. Given this, the commitment to Zuckerberg’s metaverse can be much more pragmatic than fleeing scandals: locating as a new leader in a new market, just as it did with Facebook 17 years ago.

We will see if the bet goes well and what he holds for all of us.