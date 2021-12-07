the Netflix and David Fincher documentary that explores cinema

What makes us love the cinema? It is one of the first questions posed by the documentary Voir: the keys to cinema in contemporary culture by David Fincher for Netflix. It also does so from a broad perspective that seeks to encompass several things at the same time. The production does not question – or not exclusively – about the films that marked an era.

Nor, on the fact that the cinematographic has repercussions on the collective. In reality, the docuseries traverses a complicated region that involves two things simultaneously. Assume that cinema is one of the social and cultural languages ​​par excellence. Also, that we are all heirs, to a lesser or greater extent, of its significance.

The result is a formidable look at the cinema as emotional substance. But beyond that, also as an elegant and substantial tour of his influence on pop culture. David Fincher’s experiment frequently goes beyond the limits of reflection and suggests the possibility that cinema is more than expression.

For the director, who with Mank (2020) demonstrated his knowledge of cinema as an art and industry, he finds in Voir a way of ordering that intellectual pressure. One in which he delves into consistent pieces about what the dialogue between the cinema and the public can be.

But, also, the emotional journey of a culture that is reflected on the big screen. For Fincher, it is a joint experience, ranging from production to final product. And Voir: the keys to cinema in contemporary culture not only shows this, but also argues it as one of the strengths of the documentary.

Voir: the keys to cinema in contemporary culture, cinema for the sake of cinema

Voir: the keys to cinema in contemporary culture takes seriously the premise of film essay as reflection. Of course, this is a risk in the age of podcasts and spontaneous reviews of the world of cinema. But the docuseries tries to unite both things in something much more robust and, especially, intellectual.

The show looks at cinema and delves into the question that has been a frequently asked question for decades. How close to art as a discipline, art and method is cinema? Actually, it is evident that Fincher makes a compilation of private gatherings sublimated to perceptions about the show. The narratives on the dynamics of recording, the impact of films on the collective, the evolution of language. In Voir: the keys to cinema in contemporary culture, everything is of substantial importance. Especially when for Fincher the cinema is alive – and is expressed as an experience – in a primordial way.

All of this is contained in the six chapters of the documentary. The series tries to cover many things at the same time about the perception of the cinematographic as part of today’s common life. And it does so with the resource of crossing emotional lines between what a movie can be and what it means to viewers. With its movie clips, narration from well-known critics, and others, born from social media, the show diversifies. But he also finds a way to navigate an idea of ​​interest: the cinema is a fact that they stretch in several directions at once.

Short, concise (no episode lasts longer than 23 minutes), the series finds its best moments in recreating cinema as power. Voir: the keys to cinema in contemporary culture will be a delight for movie lovers. But also, a real tribute to his fans of all ages. Perhaps its biggest plus point.

