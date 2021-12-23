The new 27 ” iMac would arrive with several colors and without a mini-LED screen

This year Manzana surprised with the very welcome redesign of the 24-inch iMac. The computer from the Californian firm not only took a brutal leap in performance thanks to the M1 chip, but also made an aesthetic impact due to its varied range of colors. And it seems that the 27-inch model would soon follow the same path.

According to DigiTimes, Apple vendors began shipping a small volume of components destined for a new 27-inch iMac. What’s new about the report, which cites industry sources, is that the all-in-one it would inherit the colorful design of its “little brother”, but it would not incorporate the expected mini-LED screen.

The data related to aesthetics is not too surprising. At the end of the day, it is logical that Apple wants a homogeneous appearance between the different versions of the same product. The latest 27-inch iMac dates from 2020, so it still features the old design line; while the other model that shared its appearance was the 21.5 ” that was discontinued a few months ago.

What is really noticeable would be the absence of the mini-LED screen. Rumors related to the inclusion of a panel of this type – accompanied by ProMotion technology – appeared in October, after the presentation of the renewed MacBook Pro. What DigiTimes mentions is that the new 27 ” iMac would continue to use a screen LCD, but that would offer a higher level of brightness.

The new 27-inch iMac would arrive in the spring of 2022

As always, rumors regarding new Apple products should be taken with a grain of salt. However, we repeat the concept mentioned above: on the design face, it would make sense for the 27 ” iMac to receive the aesthetics of the current 24 ” model. Then we will have to see what is cooked in the bowels of the team.

For several months there has been a lot of expectation regarding which Apple Silicon model to use. Wccftech publishes that those of the apple could implement the designation “Pro” in the new 27-inch model to differentiate it from the smaller one. Will this mean that it will only be available with the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips? What will happen to the long-awaited return of the iMac Pro that is also expected in 2022? For now, pure speculation.

Recall, even, that it was mentioned this year that Apple would work on a version of the iMac with an even larger screen. Therefore, if confirmed, the 27 ” could remain as an intermediate model between the 24-inch and a supposed top of the line. The truth is that, beyond speculation, we must continue to wait; The revamped 27-inch iMac would be unveiled next spring.

Also in Kirkwood student media