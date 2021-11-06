The new DJI Mavic 3 is the biggest leap the range has made in years

The most popular drone series, it takes a giant leap. That is possibly the best way to define the new DJI Mavic 3, a product that brings with it many new features compared to the previous model.

The most prominent is found in the photographic field, where this DJI Mavic 3 bets on a double camera composed of a 4/3 CMOS sensor developed in collaboration with Hasselblad. But the thing is not there: the brand has also incorporated a second camera with a focal length of 162 mm that allows a hybrid zoom of up to 28 increases.

The drone is capable of capturing images of up to 20 megapixels in 12-bit RAW format and, in addition, record videos in 5.1K at 50 FPS or in 4K at 120 FPS. It is also capable of recording slow motion videos at a maximum of 120 FPS or in ProRes 422.

The DJI Mavic 3 also features a high precision paddle developed by Hasselblad. Its name is Hasselblad Natural Color Solution. And, to manage all these videos (including those recorded in ProRes), some versions of this drone come with a 1 TB capacity SD that allows you to store these contents without problems.

As far as flight capacity is concerned, the DJI Mavic 3 launches the APAS 5.0 system, which combines six visual sensors and two wide-angle sensors to detect obstacles on the road. These sensors are capable of detecting obstacles farther away than before, resulting in safer flight. The drone also debuts the system ActiveTrack 5.0, which promises better automated object tracking.

Another of the main improvements of this Mavic 3 is found in the autonomy, which reaches the 46 minutes in ideal conditions. This represents a notable increase compared to other previous models of the brand, whose figures tend to be between 20 and 30 minutes long. To this end, the brand has made several changes, including a better capacity battery and improving the overall efficiency of the aircraft.

In case of having to return to the take-off point autonomously, the drone is now able to determine the shortest, safest and most energy efficient route. To do this, it also measures the wind speed and calculates the power needed to counteract it and be able to return to the point of origin.

As far as video transmission is concerned, the Mavic 3 is capable of transmitting 1080p at 60 FPS at a maximum of 15 kilometers, an increase in frames per second compared to other models of the brand.

The DJI Mavic 3 comes with multiple accessories

The new DJI Mavic 3 has a new remote control that, in addition to allowing the drone to be operated at a maximum of 15 kilometers, has a 1,000-nit brightness screen that facilitates its use outdoors. The battery lasts up to three hours.

The brand has also developed a 65 W fast charger, a new carrying bag, a new filter set, and a high-speed cable to extract the data.

Three versions of the DJI Mavic 3 will be sold:

The standard one will cost 2,099 euros, and includes the drone, a battery, a remote control, a charger, a storage case, propellers and other essentials. The Fly More package will cost 2,799 euros. In addition to the above, it includes two more batteries, a charging hub for all batteries, camera filters and more replacement propellers.Finally, the Cine Premium package will be sold for € 4,799 and includes an integrated 1TB SSD, supports ProRes 422 HQ recording and adds all of the above.