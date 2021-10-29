The new map of ‘Warzone’ in the Pacific already has a release date

After a few weeks of absolute silence, Activision and Raven Software finally they offered new details about the new map of Warzone set in the Pacific, including its release date. The stage will be available from next December 2nd for buyers of Call of Duty: Vanguard, which will begin its first season that day. The rest of the users will have to wait for the December 3.

It is important to mention that we are not facing one more renovation of Verdansk, but a map made from scratch to take advantage of the atmosphere of Call of Duty: Vanguard. The stage is named Boiler and it is located on a tropical island full of secrets and areas to discover. Obviously, players will have to learn their main points of interest as quickly as possible. Eye, because now there will be planes.

Another interesting point is that the battle royale will “change” its name to Warzone: Pacific. This new name will remain active as long as Caldera exists.

According to Activision, the community can expect a deep integration between Warzone: Pacific and the multiplayer of Call of Duty: Vanguard. Progress, classes, skins, weapons and any item unlocked in both modes through the Battle Pass. Basically, they are following the same strategy as with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold WarSo in this sense there are no surprises.

What will happen to Verdansk? Well, you will have to say goodbye to him forever. In fact, Activision anticipates a special event on November 30 where players will be able to witness the “final destruction” of Verdansk. The current season had already shown us some completely destroyed areas.

Warzone: Pacific arrives with Ricochet

The cherry on the cake Warzone: Pacific it is Ricochet, the new anti-cheat system that promises to put an end to hackers. This proposal will be implemented in the PC version of Call of Duty: Vanguard since its launch (November 5), and will do the same with the battle royale when it sees the light on December 2.

Ricochet is comprised of server-side enhancements and a driver for PC that will work at the kernel level. Eye, Warzone it will not work on computers if that driver is not installed.