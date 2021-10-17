The new trailer for ‘the Batman’ is here and it’s spectacular

Less than six months for The Batman is released, the film is already one of the most anticipated within the cinematographic productions. For months it has been known that Robert Pattinson will be in charge of playing Bruce Wayne within the story. To this certainty were added other details in relation to the project that were stimulating for more than one follower and critic. However, for more than a year we had not had a new look. Until this Saturday, when the new trailer was released during the DC FanDome 2021.

The official Twitter profile of the film had announced it since last October 14. One tweet, along with a short video, said enough: “It’s not just a signal; it’s a warning ”. To this is added a no less peculiarity: the background light, the one that illuminates the bat-signal, is red, perhaps suggesting that it will be a film. more violent of what Batman adaptations usually offer.

Everything when it was leaked or officially shared about the film suggested that it would be a dark version of the character and, also, at a different time from the more recent stories, starring Christian Bale and Ben Affleck. Those last two performances recreate, most of the time, more adult stages of Bruce Wayne. Robert Pattinson’s character will be a bit young.

The new Batman trailer

The idea that The Batman could be a much more violent and dark movie was fueled during August 2020, when Warner Bros released a teaser about the production. In the preview, one of the most symbolic phrases was the one pronounced by the protagonist of the story: “I’m vengeance” (“I am revenge”). This time, in addition to the Gotham City vigilante, space is also given to other important faces. Like Alfred, who is played by Andy Serkis.

Seen what is seen, The Batman will have a lot more police than action movie. Although there will also be a lot of the second. But the tension between the crimes, the persecution of good and bad, it seems that it will be much more established than in other stories adapted in a cinematographic key.

In addition to Robert Pattinson, the production will feature performances by Robert Pattinson (Batman), Paul Dano (Riddler), Colin Farrell (Penguin) Zoë Kravitz (Catwoman), Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner Gordon), Andy Serkis (Alfred) and John Turturro (Carmine Falcone).

If nothing changes from now on The Batman will be released on March 4, 2022. The film is directed by Matt Reeves. The script was developed by Reeves himself together with Mattson Tomlin, Peter Craig.