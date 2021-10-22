the Nova 9 and Nova 8i arrive in Spain

Huawei is not going through its best moment. And that is not something new. Restrictions imposed by the United States Government they have complicated the operation of the Chinese company on various levels. In Spain, in fact, its board of directors has undergone various changes in recent months, including the departure of the head of the consumer area. That, however, has not prevented Huawei from launching two new mid-range mobile phones in Spain this Thursday: the Nova 9 and the Nova 8i.

These two products, previously announced in other markets, lack Google services, a condition that has accompanied the Chinese brand since 2019. However, the brand emphasizes the power of its ecosystem Huawei Mobile Services, which tries to fill this absence with services such as Petal Maps, Petal Search or App Gallery (store that , in recent months, it has continued to add apps to its catalog).

The two mobiles, by the way, They have Snapdragon processors, although none of them have 5G connectivity. This shouldn’t be a surprise, really. For one thing, the brand cannot freely manufacture its Kirin processors. And, at the same time, it also has restrictions when it comes to accessing 5G-related components.

Another detail to highlight of these two phones is that they have a peculiar similarity with the Honor 50, a brand that technically became independent from Huawei several months ago. Interestingly, the Honor version does have Google Mobile Services.

What components do the Huawei Nova 9 and Huawei Nova 8i have?

Huawei Nova 9Huawei Nova 8iDisplay 6.57-inch OLED panel with Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate 6.67-inch IPS panel with Full HD resolution + ProcessorSnapdragon 778GSnapdragon 662Rear cameras50 megapixel main camera, f / 1.9 and 23 mm . It also has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle (f / 2.2), a 2-megapixel macro camera (f / 2.4), and a 2-megapixel (f / 2.4) depth sensor. 64 main camera megapixels, f / 1.9 and 26mm. It also has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle (f / 2.4), a 2-megapixel macro camera (f / 2.4), and a 2-megapixel depth sensor (f / 2.4). Front cameras 32 sensor Megapixels with f / 2.0 aperture lens 16-megapixel sensor with f / 2.0 aperture lens RAM 8 GB6 GB Storage 128 GB 128 GB Biometrics Fingerprint reader under the screen Fingerprint reader on the side Battery and charging speed 4,300 mAh, fast charge up to 66 W wired 4,300 mAh, fast charging up to 66 W wired

When will these phones go on sale, in what channels and at what prices?

The new Huawei phones are available for pre-purchase starting today both in the Huawei Store and in the official stores of the brand.

The Huawei Nova 9 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will be available in two colors: Star Blue and Glossy Black. Its price is 499 euros. Until November 2, those who buy it will receive a gift of Huawei FreeBuds Pro, as well as three months of premium subscription to Huawei Music, Huawei Video and Huawei Cloud 50 GB. Huawei Nova 8iOn the other hand, it will be available in two colors: gloss black and silver. Its RRP is 349 euros. Until November 2, those who buy it will receive a gift of Huawei FreeBuds 4i, as well as three months of premium subscription to Huawei Music, Huawei Video and Huawei Cloud 50 GB.