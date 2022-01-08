The penultimate episode of ‘The Expanse’ is a bomb

If anything stands out from the penultimate episode of season six of The Expanse, is your sobriety. It is surprising that, despite the fact that the end is so close, the series maintains its notion of depth and a slow narration. Of course, the presence of Camina Drummer (Cara Gee) is an addition of considerable interest.

But especially, the chapter – appropriately titled Why We Fight – is a journey through what has made The Expanse a landmark in science fiction. With its weird pacing, its long conversations, and the tension that reached a red-hot point for the future confrontation, the episode is a goodbye. Also, it is a reinvention of the formula usual of the series and the way he understands his mythology. The Expanse is about to show its best cards. To resolve the seasonal conflict between Marco Inaro and everything around him. In showing the scope of fear, hope and expectations between Earth, Mars and The Belt.

But despite that, it takes enough time for great dialogues, for a poignant inner tension and leave the evidence of something concrete. The Expanse is an elaborate point about human power – its ambitions and pains – taken to another level. Chapter five makes it clear that although the shortness of the season will inevitably leave some points out, it completes and elegantly closes the story.

The great goodbye conversations

One of the most interesting moments of the chapter is the discussion between Chrisjen Avasarala (Shohreh Aghdashloo) and Bobbie Draper (Frankie Adams). Without a doubt, the Ceres theme continues to be a turning point. And in fact, Avasarala even goes so far as to ask Bobbie directly if she begins to “soften” her decisions. The series raises the debate from the point of view on power and dominance, but manages that the long and brilliant dialogue encompass several things at once. On the one hand, the look on the inhabitants of Ceres and their circumstances. At the same time, the way in which the point of view between the two characters shows the evolution of the tension clearly.

Simultaneously, Bobbie has a complicated discussion with Amos Burton (Wes Chatham) in which he emphasizes the importance of the fight. But … which one is fighting? Without a doubt, for the interests and benefits of the flank they support. As it always has, The Expanse is a collection of views on influence, power and, between the two, empathy.

This conception makes the conversations and debates about its characters especially symbolic. Like what happens in Naomi (Dominique Tipper) and Drummer, in which ideals return to the highest point. “We fight for what we love,” says Naomi. A take on the real power The Expanse beyond its brilliant sci-fi execution.

The long way to the end

As was inevitable, Marco Inaros (Keon Alexander) is once again part of the idea of ​​power and confrontation. But this time, the argument leaves him in an ungrateful space. He is the architect of an almost infallible defense method, but his behavior reduces that success to a minimum. Without a doubt, the great moment of action returns to Rocinante, with Holden (Steven Strait). Again, the character shows his solidity with a phrase that could define his performance during this curious season. “This is bigger than a war” and, in fact, makes intermediate reference to the literary world that we will not see develop on screen.

All the pieces are in place. The leader Belter is rejected at the UN, the Earth was about to defend its most vulnerable points. And The Expanse is heading straight for its final chapter. Is there an explanation for the strange vision of life and death that the series has shown during the season? What will happen with the rebellion of the Martians? Nothing is clear, despite the fact that the final chapter is the closure not only of the hard stories of the season, but of the entire series. Rocinante is about to soar through space for the last time and The Expanse is about to show its elegant and powerful brilliance to its loyal audience. A farewell that closes a brilliant chapter in television science fiction.

